March 25, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Deana Carlisle

On Friday, March 19, 2021, Deana Carlisle passed away at the age of 50. Deana was born on December 15, 1970 in Gainesville, FL. She’s the daughter of Donna Latsko and the late Gary Santerfeit. She was also married to the late Herman Shane Carlisle for 30 years.

She is survived by her grandmother, Norma Gardner; mother, Donna Latsko; stepfather, James Latkso; three children, Lee (Catie) Carlisle, Joey (Shammy) Carlisle and Lea Carlisle; six grandchildren, Hunter, Lani, Fynlee, Bella, Normalena and Shane; two sisters, Julie (Dustin) Carlisle and Jamie (Matt) Paulk; two brothers, Mark Santerfeit and Jimmy Latkso, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Deana was a resident of Gilchrist County since the age of 18. She was devoted to her children and family and loved to be with the ones she cherished most. Her greatest joy were her beautiful grandchildren whom only knew her as ‘Teta”. She was selfless, with the most loving spirit, giving heart and took any opportunity to help someone in need. She loved music, new and old, and enjoyed being at the beach. Deana was a longtime employee of Drummond Community Bank. There she held many titles/positions over the years, but most recently worked as a Residential Mortgage Processor. She was dedicated and had an unmatched work ethic with the ability to exceed any expectations. Although Deana will be dearly missed, she will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

A graveside service was held on March 24, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville, FL.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com. Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Cleveland David “C.D.” Moore

Cleveland David “C.D.” Moore, loving husband, daddy, granddaddy and friend to so many, passed away at the Hospice House in Chiefland, FL on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was 91 years old.

C.D., as he was known to everyone, was born on March 7, 1930 to Cleve and Ethel Moore and was their only child. He lived his entire life in Gilchrist County, FL. C.D. served in the Army in Japan as a military policeman in the early 1950s. After returning home he farmed for several years before going to work for the Road Guard for the State of Florida. He later transferred to the Department of Transportation where he worked until retiring in 1993. C.D. was a member of the Bethel Church of Christ. He served as an elder for several years as well as song leader and bible class teacher. God was always first in his life and he loved his fellow Christians. He was always looking for ways to help others in whatever way he could and often talked about how the Lord had greatly blessed him. He was devoted to his family and prayed every day for them all. As long as his health permitted, he treated them yearly to a family trip to the Smoky Mountains. His grandchildren will remember fishing trips, boat rides, riding back roads in Gilchrist County, trips to the cow market and always being at church services at an hour early! As his health declined, he especially enjoyed having them all gather at his home for special occasions.

C.D. is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Louetta, who cared for him faithfully; his three daughters, Debbie (Joel) Love of Monticello, FL, Denise Johnson and Diane (Frank) Pelaez, both of Bell; six grandchildren, Byron (Kelly) Love, Kaley Love and Aimee Love, all of Monticello, FL, Roselyn (Dwight) Allen, Estella Pelaez and Ava Pelaez, all of Bell and one great-grandson, Clay Love, who brought him great happiness in his last year. He also had two “daughters of heart”, Rachelle (Kelly) Philman and son Kason of Bell and Darise (Paul) McLaughlin and sons, Evan and Connor of Lakeland, FL.

A graveside service was held on March 24, 2021 at Midway Church of Christ Cemetery with Mr. David Halter and Mr. John Zellner officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Haven Hospice in Chiefland.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com. Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Nicholas “Nick” Tyler Polk

SPC Nicholas Tyler Polk, age 23, a soldier from Trenton, FL stationed at Fort Riley Kansas, died unexpectedly on March 14, 2021.

Nicholas “Nick” is survived by his beloved mother, Mervene Polk of Gainesville, FL; his father, Steven Alvarez of Austin, TX; one uncle, Dr. Don Polk (Ellen) of Waynesboro, TN; three aunts, Janice Engle (Jerry) of Grand Junction, CO, Fleeta Potier (Paul) of Middleburg, FL, Janet Polk (Allen- deceased) of Murfreesboro, TN and multiple beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Talmadge and Gwendolyn Polk of Trenton, FL.

Nick was born in Gainesville, FL on November 11, 1997. He graduated from Bell High School in 2016. During high school, Nick was a member of the Bell Bulldogs football team and a proud member of the JROTC. Nick completed Army Basic Training in Ft. Benning, GA, completed a tour of duty in Poland, and was currently serving as an army cavalry scout in Fort Riley, KS.

Nick loved God and was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Nicholas was passionate, very patriotic and had enlisted in the US Army to serve his county.

Nick enjoyed snow skiing, fishing, snorkeling, hunting, gun collecting, video gaming with friends, and just driving his truck down country roads listening to his music.

Our hearts and souls are heavy with our loss and Nick, you will be dearly missed. God has you in his arms; we have you in our hearts.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home West, Newberry, FL with Mark Moseley, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Center Hill Church of Christ Cemetery, Bell, FL.

Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

_______________

Herbert William West, Jr.

Herbert William West, Jr., of Bell, FL, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. He was 68 years old.

Herbert was born in Frankfort, KY on April 11, 1952 to Herbert William and Catherine West, Sr. He’s made his home in Gilchrist County since 1991 after moving here from East Orlando. Herbert attended Lebanon Baptist Church and had worked for O’Steen Construction for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Veronica West and his brother, Ricky Lee West. He is survived by his companion of many years, Mary Ellen Wilson West; daughters, Danyell West and Sharona O’Conner; son, Shannon West; sister, Donna Back (twin) and three brothers, Dana West (twin), Chuck West and Chris West, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for Herbert was held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery in Branford, FL with Reverend Archie Knowles officiating.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com. Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Patricia “Pat” Williams

Patricia “Pat” Williams of Trenton, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at UF Health Shands in Gainesville, FL on March 19, 2021.

Pat was born on July 14, 1945 in Gainesville, FL to W.J. and Frances Williams. She was a life long resident of Trenton.

Pat drove the Senior Citizen van for over 30 years. Pat enjoyed taking care of others and helping wherever she could. Pat never met a stranger, and loved to talk and visit with everyone she met. Pat loved her family deeply and was happiest while surrounded by them. Pat had a passion for photography which she shared with her daughter, Gail.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother and her sister, Lisa Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Frances Gail Williams (Nicole); brothers, Larry Williams and Keith Williams (Rebecca); nieces, Jennifer Williams (Rebecca), and Ashley Johnson; nephews, John Williams, Jr. (Lisa), Douglas Johnson (Tiffany), Timmy Williams, Tony Williams and Scott Williams (Joan); great nieces, Emily, Delia, Hunter, Brooke, and Amanda; great nephews, Jacob, Daniel, Corry, Forest, Russell, Ryan, Randal, and Michael.

Pat was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 27th at 11:00 am at 6550 NW 165th ST, Trenton, FL. All are welcome to attend and share happy memories of Pat.

_______________