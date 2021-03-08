March 4, 2021 Legal

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NUMBER: 21-2020-CP-000042-CPAM

Estate Division

In Re the Estate Of:

BRUCE L. ATHANS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of BRUCE L. ATHANS, Deceased, File 21-2020-CP-000042-CPAM, is pending in the Probate Court, GILCHRIST County, Florida, the address of which is: Clerk of the Court, Attn: Probate, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 4, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Russell K. Boring

RUSSELL K. BORING, ESQ.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Russell Boring, P.A.

P.O. Box 66656

St. Pete Beach, Florida 33736

(727) 800-2440

FBN: 0362580

Primary e-mail: Russ@boringlawyer.com

Secondary e-mail: Rboringlawyer@gmail.com

Personal Representative:

Stacy A. Fraser

STACY ATHANS FRASER,

Personal Representative

Pub. March 4 and 11, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2020-DR-157

CHERE COMBS AND ROBERT CRUCE

PLAINTIFF,

and

KYLE D. COURTERIER AND JACQUELINE PLANT,

Respondent.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR

Petition for temporary custody by extended family.

TO: Jacqueline Plant, 5001 SW 20th Street, Ocala, FL 34474.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for temporary custody by extended family has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Chere Combs and Robert Cruce, whose address is 7639 NE 24th Loop, High Springs, FL 32643, on or before March 11, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

Pub. February 11, 18, 25 and March 4 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION.

ANN ELLIS, IRIS SUZANNE MATHE,

and BARBARA COULTHURST,

SUCCESSOR CO-TRUSTEES OF THE IRIS J. ROBERTS LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT DATED JAN. 5, 2006, AS AMENDED AND RESTATED JAN. 26, 2006,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

CASE NUMBER: 21-2021-CA-000003

UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of CHARLEY A. GASSETT, deceased,

UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of R.E. PARNELL and ETHEL MAE PARNELL, deceased

UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of J. FRANK HOLLAND AND EVA HOLLAND, deceased

THOMAS ALAN TUCKER and JAMES THELTON TUCKER, JR., the DEVISEES of ANNIE M. TUCKER, deceased,

JAMES ERMIE JONES, BILLY CURVIN JONES, AUDREY POWELL, TAMMY BRYAN, LORETTA BOX, KIRBY JONES, GAIL FOSTER, DEBRA J. BEESON, and SHELIA O’BRIEN, if Alive and Their Respective Unknown Heirs, if deceased

LINDA L. VIGO and BARBARA LANCASTER, the HEIRS/DEVISEES of ANNE MAE JONES STARLING, deceased,

ANNE IRENE ELLIS,

HEIRS/DEVISEES OF IRENE MCKINNON SAULS, deceased,

WAYNE MCKINNON, if living or his Unknown HEIRS/DEVISEES if deceased,

and ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES/PARTIES IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants,

_____________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Unknown heirs/Devisees of Charley A. Gassett, Deceased;

Unknown Heirs/Devisees of R.E. Parnell And Ethel Mae Parnell, Deceased;

Unknown Heirs/Devisees of J. Frank Holland and Eva Holland, Deceased;

Thomas Alan Tucker and James Thelton Tucker, Jr., The Devisees of Annie M. Tucker, Deceased;

James Ermie Jones, Billy Curvin Jones, Audrey Powell, Tammy Bryan, Loretta Box, Kirby Jones, Gail Foster, Debra J. Beeson, And Shelia O’Brien, If Alive and Their Respective Unknown Heirs, If Deceased;

Linda L. Vigo and Barbara Lancaster, the heirs of Anne Mae Jones Starling, deceased.

Anne Irene Ellis

Heirs/Devisees of Irene McKinnon Sauls, deceased.

Wayne McKinnon, if living or his unknown heirs/devisees if deceased.

Any unknown heirs/devisees/parties in possession of the subject property.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that you have been designated as defendant in a legal proceeding filed against you for Suit to Quiet Title of Real Property. The action involves real property in Gilchrist County, Florida, more fully described as follows:

EXHIBIT “A”

PARCEL A: A parcel of land lying in the Southeast 1/4 of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, said parcel being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Block 13, Town of Bell, as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 10 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, and thence run S 59˚02’02” W, on a projection of the Southerly boundary of said Block 13, a distance of 230.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Thence continue S 59˚02’02” W, on a projection of the Southerly boundary line of said Block 13, a distance of 200.00 feet; thence run N 30˚53’13” W, parallel to the west boundary line of said Block 13. A distance of 200.00 feet; thence run N 59˚02’02” E, parallel to the South boundary line of said block 13, a distance of 200.00 feet; thence run s 30˚53’13” E, parallel to the West boundary line of said Block 13, a distance of 200.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

The description above was prepared by Surveyor Ronald E. Parrish pursuant to his Sketch to Accompany Legal Descriptions dated January 8, 2018, and bearing his Job No. 2017-D13. Said description is a modernization of an old description appearing in OR Book 241, Pages 693-694 and OR 179, Page 619-620, and OR 179, Pages 621-622, and is intended to be the same lands as conveyed therein and described as follows:

That certain Lot in the Town of Bell lying back of the West side of Mill Street and on the South side of Hodge Street, being on the corner of said street. Said Lot being 200 feet square situate 230 feet West of lands of S. O. Barron and Parrish Street, fronting on Hodge Street and running West on said Street 200 feet. Being the same Lot conveyed to R.F. Williford by C.A. Gassett and now known as “Williford Hotel”.

Parcel: 250814-00000031-0000

Decedents undivided interest in the following described lands:

Parcel B: A parcel of land lying in the Southeast 1/4 of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, said parcel being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Block 13, Town of Bell, as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 10 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, and thence run S 30˚53’13” E, on a projection of the Westerly boundary of said Block 13, a distance of 30.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Thence continue S 30˚53’13” E, on a projection of the Westerly boundary line of said Block 13, a distance of 333.02 feet to the South line of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 14 East; thence run S 87˚30’43” W, along the South boundary line of said Section 25, a distance of 316.42 feet; thence run S 30˚53’13” E, parallel to the West boundary line of said Block 13, a distance of 194.80 feet; thence run N 59˚02’02” E, parallel to the South boundary line of said Block 13, a distance of 255.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

The description above was prepared by Surveyor Ronald E. Parrish pursuant to his Sketch to Accompany Legal Descriptions dated January 8, 2018, and bearing his Job No. 2017-D13. Said description is a modernization of an old description appearing in OR Book 241, Pages 693-694 and OR 179, Page 619-620, and OR 179, Pages 621-622, and is intended to be the same lands as conveyed therein and described as follows:

A Tract beginning 30 ft S of SE/C of Lot 4, Block 14, town of Bell; Go S 100 ft, Go W 100 ft, Go S 50 ft, Go E 100 ft. to W line if State Road 49, Go S 140 ft. to Church property, Go 210 ft. GC S 167.5 ft. to Section Line W 50 ft., Go NWLY 195 ft., Go with Town Survey E 255 ft. to a point 30 ft. S of SW/C of Lot 3, Block 13, Town of Bell, Go S 210 ft., Go E 210 ft., Go N 210 ft. to Section Line of Williams Street, go E 220 ft. to Point of Beginning, Gilchrist County, Florida.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Block 13 of Map of Bell as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 58 of the Public Records of Alachua County, Florida, of which Gilchrist was formerly a part, thence south 30˚53’13” East on a Southerly projection of said Block 13, 30.00 feet to the Southerly right of way of (Williams Street Plat) Williams Avenue, thence North 59˚02’02” East along said Williams Avenue 210.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, thence continue North 59˚02’02” East, 196.54 feet to the Westerly right of way of U.S. Highway 129 (state Road 49), thence South along said Westerly right of way along a curve to the right having a delta angel of 01˚00’32”, a radius of 5679.58 feet, an arc of 100.00 feet, a chord of 99.99 feet, thence South 59˚02’02” West, 100.00 feet, thence South 25˚39’56” East, 50.00 feet, thence South 59˚02’02” West, 84.20 feet, thence North 30˚53’13” West, 149.47 feet to the Point of Beginning.

AND ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Block 13 of Map of Bell as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 58 of the Public Records of Alachua County, Florida, of which Gilchrist was formerly a part, thence south 30˚53’13” East on a Southerly projection of said Block 13, 240.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, thence North 59˚02’02” East, 210.00 feet, thence North 30˚53’13” West, 60.53 feet, thence North 59˚02’02” East, 184.20 feet to the Westerly right of way of U.S. Highway 129 (State Road 49), thence South along said Westerly right of way along a curve to the right having a delta angle of 01˚13’49”, a radius of 5679.58 feet, an arc of 121.94 feet, a chord of 121.94 feet, thence South 63˚45’37” West, 210.00 feet, thence South 27˚18’26” East, 167.50 feet to the South line of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, thence South 87˚30’43” West along said Section line 183.59 feet, thence North 30˚53.’13” West, 132.02 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Parcel: 250814-00000031-0030

Decedents undivided interest in the following described lands:

Lot 3, Block 13, Town of Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida (Plat Book A, Page 58 of Alachua County, Florida).

The action was instituted in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, and is styled:

ANN ELLIS, IRIS SUZANNE MATHE,

and BARBARA COULTHURST,

SUCCESSOR CO-TRUSTEES OF THE

IRIS J. ROBERTS LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT DATED JAN. 5, 2006, AS AMENDED AND RESTATED JAN. 26, 2006,

Plaintiffs,

vs

UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of CHARLEY A. GASSETT, deceased, UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of R.E. PARNELL and ETHEL MAE PARNELL, deceased, UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of J. FRANK HOLLAND AND EVA HOLLAND,

deceased, THOMAS ALAN TUCKER and JAMES THELTON TUCKER, JR., the DEVISEES of ANNIE M. TUCKER, deceased, JAMES ERMIE JONES, BILLY CURVIN JONES, AUDREY POWELL, TAMMY BRYAN, LORETTA BOX, KIRBY JONES, GAIL FOSTER, DEBRA J. BEESON, and SHELIA O’BRIEN, if Alive and Their Respective Unknown Heirs, if deceased

LINDA L. VIGO and BARBARA LANCASTER, the HEIRS/DEVISEES of ANNE MAE JONES STARLING, deceased, ANNE IRENE ELLIS,

HEIRS/DEVISEES OF IRENE MCKINNON SAULS, deceased, WAYNE MCKINNON, if living or his Unknown HEIRS/DEVISEES if deceased, and

ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES/PARTIES

IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants,

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the action on Douglas K. McKoy, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 302-B North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, on or before March 11, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Douglas K. McKoy or immediately after service; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

The Court has authority in this suit to enter a judgment or decree in the Plaintiff’s interest which will be binding upon you.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this court on this 8th day of February, 2021.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

BY: JA Perryman

As Deputy Clerk

First date of Publication: February 11, 2021

Pub. February 11, 18, 25 and

March 4, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2020-DR-178

SUMMERLYN A. STONE,

Petitioner,

and

MARK E. STONE, JR.,

Respondent.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

TO: MARK E. STONE, JR.

633 NE 5th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage with minor children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on SUMMERLYN STONE C/O Lauren M. Sleasman, Three Rivers Legal Services, Inc., whose address is 1000 NE 16th Ave., Building I, Gainesville, FL 32601, on or before March 11, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: February 2, 2021

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. February 11, 18, 25, and March 4 2021

NOTICE OF RFQ FOR ROAD STRIPING SERVICES

Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners is seeking proposals from road striping companies interested in providing striping services in the unincorporated sections of the county.

The full RFQ, including the instructions for preparation and submission of the proposal may be obtained at the Gilchrist County Administrators Office, located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693 or you may request a copy of it by emailing dcreamer@gilchrist.fl.us. Proposals must be marked “Response to Request for Qualifications, Road Striping.”, they must be sealed and delivered to the office of Bobby Crosby, Gilchrist County Administrator, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693 by hand or delivery service no later than March 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (local time). ***PLEASE NOTE – Gilchrist County is NOT a guaranteed time delivery area for any courier or delivery source*** Late proposals will not be accepted and will not be considered for recommendation.

All inquiries or questions regarding this RFQ should be submitted by e-mail to bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us by 5:00 pm March 18, 2021. All questions and the responses to those questions will be posted on the county’s official website at www.gilchrist.fl.us. No other verbal or written communication shall be binding on the county.

For further information please contact the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office at 352-463-3198 or bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us.

Pub. February 25 and March 4, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No. 2020 CA 31

SUNSTATE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Plaintiff,

vs.

MELVERD J. ANDERSON AND GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Defendants.

____________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Clerk of Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, will on March 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., online at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com, offer for sale and sell to the highest bidder for cash, the property located in Gilchrist County, Florida, as follows:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID NE 1/4, S 00°06’38” E, 968.08 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE S 00°06’38” E, 2.85 FEET TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF CSX RAILROAD; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, S 85°35’04” E, 1410.83 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, RUN N 43°07’28” W, 760.27 FEET; THENCE RUN S 42°34’14” W, 269.78 FEET; THENCE RUN S 70°50’27” W, 745.74 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 9, 2021, in the above-styled cause, pending in said Court.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim with the Clerk no later than the date the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

By: JA Perryman

Deputy Clerk

February 25 and March 4, 2021

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on February 2, 2021:

Nina O. Salmi, 6710 NE SR47, High Springs, FL 32643 has submitted an application to transfer ownership of, split, and modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-239146-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1101 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 7S, Range 16E, Sections 32 and 33, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. March 4, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, March 8, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Introduction of New Public

Safety Officer

1. Officer Vincent Peterpaul

E. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, February 8, 2021

2. January Financial and Expenditure

Reports

F. Discussion Items

1. Old City Hall

G. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. March 4, 2021

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, a 2008 DODGE RAM 1500, VIN #1D7HA16K58J236265 will be sold at Public Auction on MARCH 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-2387.

Pub. March 4, 2021

NOTICE

State Of Tennessee Notice For Petition To Terminate Parental Rights.

Jose Santos Acosta Garcia AKA Jose Santos Acosta:

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking termination of your parental rights. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Cheryl D. Campbell, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, 1400 College Park Drive, Suite A, Columbia, Tennessee 38401, 931-434-1154, an answer to the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services within 30 days of the last publication date of this notice. If you fail to do so, an order may be entered against you for the relief requested in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents in the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, in Pulaski, Tennessee.

Entered this 23rd day of February 2021.

HONORABLE ROBERT C.

RICHARDSON

GILES COUNTY JUVENILE COURT JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

CHERYL D. CAMPBELL BPR 034175

Associate Counsel

Department of Children’s Services

1400 College Park Drive, Suite A

Columbia, TN 38401

(931) 490-6037

Pub. March 4, 11, 18, 25, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-CA-000016

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST CARLENIA S. BRYANT A/K/A CARLENIA BRYANT; ET AL.,

Defendants.

________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on January 11, 2021 in the above-captioned action, the following property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida, described as:

LOT 12 OF SUWANNEE RIVER OAKS SUBDIVISION, AS PER PLAT BOOK 2, PAGES 13, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2005 HOMES OF MERIT “FOREST MANOR” MODEL #2849, DOUBLEWIDE MANUFACTURED HOME. SERIAL #TBD. THIS MANUFACTURED HOME IS AN IMPROVEMENT TO THE PROPERTY AND AN IMMOVABLE FIXTURE.

Property Address: 2090 Northwest 30th Street, Bell, FL 32619

Shall be sold by the Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller, TODD NEWTON on April 19, 2021 on-line at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com to the highest bidder,

for cash, after giving notice as required by section 45.031, Florida Statutes.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accommodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired call (800) 955-8771; if you are voice impaired, call (800) 955-8770.

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing was sent via Electronic Mail to: Michael H. Knowles, c/o Lancaster Correctional Institution, 3449 FL-26, Trenton, FL 32693 and CACH, LLC, c/o Corporation Service Company, 1201 Hays Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301, this 3rd day of February, 2021.

_ s/Suzanne Delaney

SUZANNE DELANEY

Florida Bar No.: 0957941

STOREY LAW GROUP, P.A.

3670 Maguire Blvd., Suite 200

Orlando, FL 32803

Telephone: (407)488-1225

Facsimile: (407)488-1177

Primary E-Mail Address: sdelaney@storeylawgroup.com

Secondary E-Mail Address: pgover@storeylawgroup.com

Pub. March 4 and 11, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No. 19000073CAAXMX

METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Plaintiff,

vs.

ANY AN ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR. DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, et, al,

Defendants.

____________________/

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated February 2, 2021, and entered in Case NO. 19000073CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Metropolitan Life Insurance Company is the Plaintiff and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR. DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, MARCELA S. FRAZIDER (DECEASED), ROMAN FRAZIER, RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER, JR, and LOURDES SHANEA FRAZIER the Defendants. Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court in and for Gilchrist County, Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash to be held online at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com at 11:00 am, on the 15th day of March, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK 47, ORIGINAL SURVEY OF THE TOWN OF TRENTON, A SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A PAGE 1 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE OR NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF THE RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of the sale deposit less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

DATED at Gilchrist County, Florida, this 2nd day of February, 2021.

Todd Newton, Clerk

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: J.A. Perryman Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 4 and 11, 2021