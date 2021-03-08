March 4, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Barbara Ann Bryan

Barbara Ann Bryan of Alachua, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 26, 2021.

Barbara Ann was the epitome of a doting wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She blessed her family and those around her with her deeply rooted faith in God and lived her life as a Godly example. She was a faithful member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church.

Barbara Ann was born to C.L. and Estelle Thomas in High Springs, FL. She graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1957 and attended Massey Business College in Jacksonville, FL. She married her husband of 50 years, Myron W. Bryan of Alachua, and together they raised their three children on the family farm.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron W. Bryan; father and mother, C.L. and Estelle Thomas; sisters, Gladys, Berta and Lonnie; brothers, Turk, Karo, Don and L.C.

She is survived by her three children, son, Clint W. Bryan (Linda); daughters, Robin B. Odom (Donnie) and Stella B. Burnham, all of Alachua; nine grandchildren, Zach Bryan, Jes Odom (Sarah), Seth Bryan, Brad Cason (Katie), Sarah Rendek (Mac), Ashton Osburn (C.J.), Kurt Thomas, Chris Thomas (Kalen), Annalyn Burnham; ten great-grandchildren, Emmalee, Cheyenne, Joby, Tripp, Ella, Bellamy, Haizley, Colton, June and Henry; two sisters, Belinda Hollingsworth of High Springs and Kate Davis of Warner Robins, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family honored her in celebration of her life on March 1st at Spring Hill Methodist Church in Traxler, FL.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Sadie Cecelia Liston

Sadie Cecelia Liston, 76, of Chiefland, FL passed away February 23, 2021.

Mrs. Liston was born January 20, 1945 to Tut and Imogene Ross in Jena, FL. She lived her life in Dixie County until moving to Chiefland, FL in 1995. She retired after 30 years from the Florida Department of Corrections. She was a member of the Dixie County High School Class of 1963, and was a member of New Beginnings Church in Cross City.

Mrs. Liston was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was full of spunk and sass! She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, working in her yard, yard selling with her best friend Lottie, and taking road trips. She lived her life full of love, laughter, and the occasional adventure!

Mrs. Liston is survived by her sons, Andrew Pinner (Vernisha) and Eric Pinner; her daughters, Arlene Taylor, Alicia Willoughby (Chris); brother, Terrell Ross; grandchildren, Kayla Bush, Tripp Mitchell, Tut Pinner, Call Pinner, Gabe Jones, Braxton Willoughby, and Greyson Willoughby, Taylor Willoughby, Gage Willoughby; nephews, Dennis Beauchamp, Greg Beauchamp, Adrian Beauchamp, Serrell Ross, Patrick Ross; nieces, Sylvia Pounders, Jennifer Bennett, Christie Garrett, and many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Liston, Sr.; her mother and father, Tut and Imogene Ross; sister, Carolyn Beauchamp; and brother, Wayne Ross.

Mrs. Cecelia was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Funeral services for Mrs. Liston were held on February 28, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Sammy Corbin officiating. Interment followed in Cross City Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Oma Devoise Lord

Oma Devoise Lord, age 83, of Trenton, FL, passed away at NFRMC in Gainesville on Friday, February 26, 2021. He was born to the late Robert Lester and Annie Pridgeon Lord on October 25, 1937 in Trenton and was a lifelong resident.

Mr. Lord retired from the State of Florida as a DOT Inspector and was a member of the Chiefland Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Allen Lord of Trenton, FL; his sons, Mikell (Jennifer) Lord of Gainesville, FL and Bruce Lord of Trenton, FL as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service to honor Mr. Lord will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. John Zellner and Mr. Ken Weliever officiating.

_______________

Roy Earnest Pickett

Roy Earnest Pickett, age 74, passed away on February 19, 2021 in North Little Rock, AK. He was born February 16, 1947 in Stillwell, OK.

Roy was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He was proudly married for 52 years to his beautiful bride, Jackie Pickett.

Roy loved his Lord and Savior and was a dedicated member of McArthur Drive Church of Christ for many years. He served as an airplane mechanic for most of his career and could fix anything. Roy loved spending time with his family, friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by two infant sons, his parents; Walter and Thelma Pickett and his niece, Tracy Pickett. Roy is survived by his loving wife, Jackie Pickett; his daughter, Heidi Pickett; his brother, Roger (Denver) Pickett and sister, Rosemary Jones. Roy also leaves behind a host of extended family.

Graveside services were held on March 3, 2021 at the Chiefland Cemetery in Chiefland, FL with Mr. John Zellner officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of A Natural State Funeral Service, Jacksonville, AK and Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Deborah A. Pope

Deborah A. Pope, 72, of Old Town, FL passed away February 23, 2021 due to a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Pope was born September 7, 1948 to the late Lester and Wanda Price in Greenville, OH.

She resided in Bradenton and Manatee Counties in Florida, later moving to Dixie County, FL in late 2007. She retired from the Manatee County Health Department as a Deputy Registrar after serving 25 years with the Vital Statistics Department, and she was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Pope is survived by her sons, Stoney Pope of Ellenton, FL, James Pope, Jr. of Bradenton, FL, and James Ellis Pope of Myakka City, FL; her daughter, Bobbi Jo DeLoach of Old Town, FL; her sisters, Penny Maness and Bonnie Esposito; ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Pope, Sr. and her brothers; Charles “Chucky” Price and Everett “Butch” Price.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Pope were held on February 27, 2021 at Old Town Memorial Cemetery, with Pastor Mike Brown officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

John Edward Swiston, Sr.

John Edward Swiston, Sr. 83, of Old Town, FL passed away February 24, 2021.

Mr. Swiston was born December 3, 1937 to the late Lewis and Evelyn Swiston in Chicago, IL, but had lived in the Dixie County area since 1976 after moving here from St. Petersburg, FL.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. Mr. Swiston owned and operated Dixie Pest Control since 1976 and attended Rock Sink Baptist Church. He was an active member of Joppa Lodge No. 4 Free and Accepted Masons. As a Mason he served as a District Deputy Grand Master in 1993, Master of Joppa Lodge No. 4 in 1991 and 1996, as the Lodge Chaplin for 22 years, and in several other offices and committees.

Mr. Swiston is survived by his sons, John Swiston, Jr. (Kelly) and Robert Meekins, Jr. (Sandra); his daughters, Donna Cravey and Terry Rollison; his sister, Ann Hartsfield; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Jolita Swiston; his daughter, Patty Cannon and his son-in-law, David Cravey.

A memorial service was held for Mr. Swiston on March 1, 2021 at Rock Sink Baptist Church in Old Town, with Pastor Al Paulson, Jr. officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Lera Shepherd Townsend

Lera Shepherd Townsend, 95, of Dearborn Heights, MI, formerly of Trenton, FL, was born April 2, 1925 and was called home on February 24, 2021.

Eldest daughter and one of twelve children of George and Viola Shepherd. Beloved wife and mother of four, grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of thirteen.

She was raised on a farm in Gilchrist County, FL to be a hard worker and a woman of strong Christian faith with a great love of children and service to others. As a teenager during World War II, she moved to Detroit, MI to build airplanes at the Cadillac plant for the war effort. In her words she “had to bring her brothers home!” During this time, she was corresponding by mail with her hometown sweetheart, Robert Townsend, who circumnavigated the world in the U.S. Navy during the war. When the war was over, she returned to Florida and married Robert. They lived in Gainesville, Nashville, TN and Green Bay, WI before settling near Detroit. They raised their children with love, kindness and a love of God and they spent many vacations in Florida to visit family. When their children were adults, Robert and Lera moved back to Gilchrist County to be close to family and became part of a new family at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church. Walking hand in hand into church each Sunday with over 50 years of marriage, they were an inspiration to many.

Robert passed away in 2002 and Lera devoted the rest of her life to her faith, family, and friends. She spent her last four years living in Michigan with her son and his wife.

Lera loved to quilt, sew, and embroider. She cooked, cleaned, gardened and did anything she could to make life better for her family and the people in her community.

She is deeply loved and will be deeply missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church in High Springs, FL on March 13 at 2:00 pm. Interment will take place at Townsend Cemetery following the service.

Considering Covid-19 concerns, the service will be uploaded to the funeral home’s website at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lera’s favorite charity: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org), or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________