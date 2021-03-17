Mayree Johnson exhibits Reserve Champion Swine

Share !



Ten year old Mayree Johnson of Trenton was very proud when her pig “Mayo” took the Reserve Champion trophy on Monday evening. Mayree is the daughter of Joshua and Ashlee Johnson. Mayree is a member of Eastside Explorers 4-H Club. This was her first year showing an animal at the fair.

Bronson FFA Chapter hog won the Grand Champion trophy.

Division 1 winner was the Trenton Middle FFA hog shown by Lakin Beaty. Division 2 winner was exhibited by Trip Mitchell of Dixie Sr. FFA. Division 3 winner was exhibited by Maclayne McGowan of Williston FFA. Division 4 winner was Mayree Johnson of Eastside Explorers. Division 5 was won by Bronson Middle FFA Chapter hog. Division 6 winner was exhibited by Abby Locke of Wekiva Run 4-H Club in Levy County.

All total there were 227 hogs and the show judge was Bryant Oliver. Oliver is from Alamo, Georgia where he is a FFA Advisor and Ag Teacher for the past 29 years at Wheeler County High School. He also owns a 20 sow show pig operation and he has served as the GA Bred Show Pig Association President for the past five years.