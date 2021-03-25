Rotary Fishing Tournament to be held May 1st

The 13th Annual Gilchrist Rotary Club Fishing Tournament will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Suwannee Marina in Suwannee, FL.
The tournament will feature a $1,500 minimum guaranteed first prize and a $1 raffle drawing for great prizes. This will be a Bass/Redfish Shootout and funds raised will support Gilchrist League Youth Sports.
Minimum Guaranteed Inshore Payout is biggest Redfish $250, biggest Speckled Trout $250, biggest bag (1 Redfish and 5 Speckled Trout) $1,500 and biggest Trash fish $50. Minimum Guaranteed Bass Payout is biggest Bass $150, second biggest Bass bag $350, biggest bag (5 Bass) $1,500 and biggest Trash fish $50.
The entry fee is $100 per boat and includes the captain and first mate, dinner for both at the pre-tournament meeting, plus a free t-shirt for the first 50 boats. Extra inshore anglers are $25.
The Captains Meeting and Calcutta will be held on Friday, April 30, at Salt Creek Seafood starting at 6 p.m. with social and dinner will follow at 7 p.m.
You may register for this fishing tournament at www.GilchristRotary.org, contact Charlie at 352-949-0923 or Damon at 352-215-4580 for more information.
