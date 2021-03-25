Rotary Fishing Tournament to be held May 1st

Share !



The 13th Annual Gilchrist Rotary Club Fishing Tournament will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Suwannee Marina in Suwannee, FL.

The tournament will feature a $1,500 minimum guaranteed first prize and a $1 raffle drawing for great prizes. This will be a Bass/Redfish Shootout and funds raised will support Gilchrist League Youth Sports.

Minimum Guaranteed Inshore Payout is biggest Redfish $250, biggest Speckled Trout $250, biggest bag (1 Redfish and 5 Speckled Trout) $1,500 and biggest Trash fish $50. Minimum Guaranteed Bass Payout is biggest Bass $150, second biggest Bass bag $350, biggest bag (5 Bass) $1,500 and biggest Trash fish $50.

The entry fee is $100 per boat and includes the captain and first mate, dinner for both at the pre-tournament meeting, plus a free t-shirt for the first 50 boats. Extra inshore anglers are $25.

The Captains Meeting and Calcutta will be held on Friday, April 30, at Salt Creek Seafood starting at 6 p.m. with social and dinner will follow at 7 p.m.

You may register for this fishing tournament at www.GilchristRotary.org, contact Charlie at 352-949-0923 or Damon at 352-215-4580 for more information.