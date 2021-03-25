Suwannee River Fair Sale Day goes Well

Share !



The Suwannee River Fair Barn was a very busy place last Wednesday, March 17, as hundreds of animals were sold. 4-H and FFA students from Gilchrist, Levy and Dixie Counties came through the arena hoping for the best price possible for their animals. A total of 364 animals were sold at the 69th Annual Suwannee River Fair, 227 swines, 56 feeders steers, 56 wether goats, and 25 fats steers.

Two very special young people donated their animals to help those in need. Brody Barron of Riverside Wranglers 4-H in Gilchrist County donated the sale of his pig to his brother Jordan Barron. Jordan recently had a serious injury and is recovering. Brody Barron’s donated pig sold for over $38 per pound and raised over $9,500.

Timber Lord of Dixie Sr. FFA donated her sale money from her pig to Tyler Hunt. Tyler was electrocuted while moving a house and is in bad shape. Timber’s pig sold for over $90 a pound for a total of $24,850.

All the Grand and Reserve animals exhibitors sold their animal’s first on Sale Day. Grand Champion Swine exhibited by Bronson Middle FFA in Levy County, sale weight was 275 and sold for $52.00 a pound. Buyers of the Bronson FFA hog were Andy and Melissa Lott, Betts Big T Restaurant, Big Bend Chevrolet Buick LLC, Bonnie McCallister, Bronson Ace Hardware, Bronson FFA Business Boosters, Bronson Lube, Brooks Tree Trimming LLC, Burgendy Arrington Hatcher Realty, Cameron Asbell Insurance Agency, Capital City Bank - Chiefland, Carl Colson Knives, Central Florida Electric, Bronson FFA Alumni, Central Florida Electric Cooperative, Inc., Charlie and Lynn Bedford, Chiefland Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Inc., Chiefland Farm Supply, Chris Cowart, Levy School Board, Clayton Lott, Cookie King Real Estate, Inc., Dewey Hatcher Hatcher Realty, Diamond B Livestock, Doug McKoy Attorney At Law, Drummond Community Bank, Bronson FFA Alumni, Emilee Munden, Etheridge Cattle Company LLC, Griffis Law Firm LLC, James Trimm, Jason Holifield, John Lott, Levy Asst. Superintendent, JR Trimm Hatcher Realty, Justin Johnson Bosshardt Realty, Lou Jones - Bronson FFA Business Boosters, Michele Langford, Levy Tax Collector, Mike and Karen McGinty Hatcher Realty, Nanna’s Place of Bronson, Inc., NAPA Auto Parts of Chiefland,Nature Coast Financial Services, Inc., Old Town Deals & Discounts, Robert and Faye Partin, Sharon Jones, Shed Ranch, and Stephanie Barron - United Country Realty, Tammy Jones - Levy Supervisor of Elections, Tate Mikell Bosshardt Realty, The Butters Family, The Irizary Family, The Mississippi Crew, Toomey Tools, Tracy and Vaden Barber, Trimm Auction Services LLC, Tyler Voorhees, Wanda Johnson, Bronson FFA Business Boosters, and Wilbur Dean.

Grand Champion Fat Steer was exhibited by Trystan Hobby Williston Sr FFA in Levy County. Sale weight of the steer was 1319 pounds and the steer sold for $11.75 per pound. The buyers include A & H Logging, Inc., B4 Signs, Badcock Home Furniture & More, Griffis Law Firm LLC, Hitchcock’s Markets, Inman Family, Jason Holifield, Kelly Jerrels, Lott Farm, Matt Brooks, Levy Commissioner, MW Land & Cattle Co., LLC, North Florida Livestock Market, R D and Karen Skelton, Rocking S Farms/Weeping Creek Ranches, Shed Masters LLC, The Ivy House, and Wise Accounting & Tax Services.

Grand Champion Feeder Steer was exhibited by Lane Whitehurst of Williston Middle FFA in Levy. The sale weight of his feeder steer was 674 pounds and it sold for $ 11.80 a pound. Buyers A & H Logging, Inc., B & L Auto Parts, Cookie King Real Estate, Inc., Emmett’s LLC, Griffis Law Firm LLC, Jason Holifield, Knauff Funeral Home, Nature Coast Financial Services, Inc., Nature Coast Insurance - Williston, Pug Whitehurst, Ring Power - Gainesville, Ronald Stevens, Attorney, Rustified Antiques & More, Suzanne Whitehurst, V. E. Whitehurst & Sons, Inc., and Whitehurst Cattle Company.

Grand Champion Wether was exhibited by Alaina Blair of County Line 4-H Club in Gilchrist. The sale weight was 90 pounds and it sold for $ 30.75 per pound. Buyers include ADT Farms of Florida, LLC, Dennis and Felicia Cordery, Griffis Law Firm LLC, Jason Holifield, and Sheree Lancaster, Gilchrist County Judge.

Home Grown Grand Champion Fat Steer was exhibited by Bailey Bird of Wekiva Run 4-H Club in Levy. The steer had a sale weight of 1203 pounds and sold for $5 per pounds. Buyers include Beauchamp & Edwards, CPAs, Bird Insurance Group, Bronson Lube, Central Florida Electric Cooperative, Inc., Chiefland Farm Supply, Jason Holifield, Levy Commissioner John Meeks, Kountry Run Supporters, Michele Langford Levy Tax Collector, and Robbie Cooper Customs.

Home Grown Grand Champion Feeder Steer exhibited by Madison Geiger of Bell Sr FFA of Gilchrist County. The sale weight was 752 for $ 5.00 per pound. Buyers included Anderson Columbia Co., Inc., Capital City Bank - Trenton, Central Florida Electric Cooperative, Inc., Chuck Clemons, State Representative, Denny and Hallie George, Gray Construction Services, Inc., Jason Holifield, Gilchrist County Judge Sheree Lancaster, Smith Law Firm/Smith Asset Management, and Travis and Allison Cooper.

Reserve Champion Swine exhibited by Mayree Johnson of Eastside Explorers 4- H Club in Gilchrist County sold her 260 hog for $30.50 per pound. Buyers were ADT Farms of Florida, LLC, Alton Maxwell, B Simple Investment Property Inc., Brent Baris, PA, Burger Spot, LLC, Doug and Michelle Crawford, G & H Cattle Company, Hagemeyer Farm, Hagemeyer Legacy, Jason Holifield, Jay Cross Stables, Jr and Sandy Reed, JR Trimm, Mark Feather, PA, NesSmith Farms, Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association, Paula Schochet, Pro-Services of North Florida,, Ross Higgenbotham, Simply Elegant Salon, Stephanie Barron - United Country, United States Trotting Association, Verlin Yoder Stables, and Wilson Gas & Service LLC.

Reserve Champion Fat Steer was exhibited by Layla Hobby of Williston Middle FFA in Levy County. The sale weight of the steer was 1251 pounds and it sold for $8.10 per pound. Buyers were A & H Logging, Inc., B4 Signs, Badcock Home Furniture & More, Bieling Site Prep & Reforestation, Capital City Bank - Chiefland, Florida Prime LLC, Griffis Law Firm LLC, Inman Family, Jason Holifield, Kelly Jerrels, Levy Insurance Agency Inc., Lott Farm, Matt Brooks, Levy Commissioner, McCray Trucking, MW Land & Cattle Co., LLC, North Florida Livestock Market, R D & Karen Skelton, Rocking S Farms/Weeping Creek Ranches, Shed Masters LLC, Tate Mikell Bosshardt Realty, and The Ivy House.

Reserve Champion Feeder Steer, exhibited by Cane Sanchez, Dixie Wranglers 4-H Club in Dixie had a sale weight of 825 pounds and sold for $18.25 per pound. Buyers include Ag-Pro, Anderson Columbia Co. Inc., Bailey Brothers Inc., Beard Equipment Company, Capital City Bank - Trenton, DDD Construction and Site Work, Dixie Salvage LLC, Griffis Law Firm LLC, Jason Holifield, Mayo Fertilizer, Inc., Mickey Johnson Logging LLC, NAPA Auto Parts of Chiefland, Nutrien Ag Solutions, S & T Services, Sanchez Custom Services, Inc., Sanchez Farms, LLC, Shamrock Sod LLC, T. W. Byrd Sons Logging, and Dixie Commissioner W.C. Mills.

Reserve Champion Wether was exhibited by Dixie Sr FFA in Dixie County. The sale weight was 95 pounds and he sold for $34.00 per pound. Buyers include Dixie County Board of Commissioners, Dixie County School Board, Jason Holifield, Michael Osteen, PA Attorney, and Mike Thomas, Dixie Superintendent.

The Home Grown Reserve Champion Fat Steer was exhibited by Hallee Bird of Wekive Run 4-H Club in Levy County, the steer weighted 1348 pounds and sold for $5.00 per pound. Buyers were Beauchamp & Edwards, CPAs, Bird Insurance Group, Bobby McCallum, Levy Sheriff, Bronson Lube, Central Florida Electric Cooperative, Inc., Chiefland Farm Supply, Drummond Community Bank - Bronson, Jason Holifield, Kountry Run Supporters, Michele Langford, Levy Tax Collector, and Robbie Cooper Customs.

Home Grown Reserve Champion Feeder Steer was exhibited by Joel “JP” Hodge of Lil Farmers 4H Club in Gilchrist County. The sale weight was 776 pounds and the steer sold for $4.50 per pound. Buyers were 83 Farms, LLC, Ben Colson, Farm Bureau, Gilchrist Sheriff Bobby Schultz, Capital City Bank - Bell, Capital City Home Loans, Gilchrist School Board Member Gina Geiger, Jason Holifield, Michael McElroy Gilchrist County Tax Collector, Scottie and Natalie Hodge, and United Country.

The buy back prices for this year’s animals were Burton Bellamy who bought the feeder calves this year for $1.165 per pound. Rudy Cabrera bought the swine for .58 per pound. Mike Jolly bought the wether goats for $385 a head.

This year, the first time in many years, the fair allowed individual resale of the fat steers. Exhibitors and family were offered the option to “buy back” their steers for market price of $1.12 per pound.