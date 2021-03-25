Trenton Quilt and Artisan Festival happens in spite of damp weather

Share !



Well over 50 vendors turned out for the Trenton Quilt and Artisan Festival on Saturday and Sunday, March 20, 21. Those attending enjoyed meandering through the antiques booths. Judson Hodges Antiques and Collectables, had a very nice collection displayed and Jolly’s Antiques and Shabby Chics from over in Chiefland came with their pretty wares to sell on Saturday, as well as several other antique vendors.

There were also many nice craft booths like The Dairyman’s Daughter and Sleepy Hollow Fiber and Clay who set up in the Pocket Park next to the water tower. Charles Bell of The Shaving Pile displayed his wonderful hand turned bowls in the park. People enjoyed shopping for plants with a couple of plant vendors and there was even a cornhole vendor. There was a wide selection of booths at the festival.

Springhouse Quilters, the local quilt guild, displayed well over 60 quilts during the festival at the Trenton Train Depot as well as some really nice handmade gift items. Quilts owned by area residents were displayed down Main Street on Saturday.

Bethel Baptist Church and Gilchrist Farm Bureau set up their tents on Main Street and were happy to welcome visitors to their booths and to the festival.

Several food trucks supplied those attending the festival with extra good food including a truck that served stone fired pizza and another which made funnel cakes.

Members of the Gilchrist County Woman’s Club handed out maps and were hostess for the festival.

The weather for the festival was not perfect but as they say, the show must go on and it did.