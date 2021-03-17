Trenton’s Quilt and Artisan Festival to be held this weekend

Share !



One of the featured quilt exhibits at the Trenton Quilt and Artisan Festival will be by Lynne Dallmeyer-Hartman of the Jacksonville Beach area. Hartman has been quilting and entering quilts into shows for many years. Her quilts have won several awards including Judge’s Choice Award at the Vermont Quilt Festival in 2019. In 2020 her quilt won Honorable Mention at MQX Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival. Since 2016 she has exhibited quilts in festivals such as Ashville Quilt Festival, American Quilt Society Quilt Week in Paducah, and Daytona Beach. She even had a special exhibit at the International Quilt Festival in Houston in 2019.

Hartman said, “I often remind folks that there are worse addictions than fabric and thread. I make what you cannot buy and my quilts are made with love.”

Her quilt display Heavenly Quiltz by Lynnesofie at the festival will be in front of the Gilchrist County Journal at 207 N. Main Street. She also makes custom quilts, so if you are interested you can find her at the festival or call her at 904-240-2258.

The festival kicks off with a free movie night from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the old Trenton Train Depot located on Main Street, on Friday, March 19th. The movie will be Croods 2 by Disney.

On Saturday, March 20th, quilts will be displayed on Main Street and NW First Street starting at 9 a.m. Antique tractors as well as antique and craft venders will be set up in the designated festival area starting at 9 a.m.

On Sunday, March 21st, craft and antique venders will be set up along NW First Street beginning at 10 a.m. Quilts will not be displayed on Sunday.