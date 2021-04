Share !



Left to right, back row: Coach-Tommy Bon, Brian Bethea, Cody Pennell, Noah Owens, Zaiden Bon, Coach-Brent Owens, Javin Hampton, Dawson Perry, Clark Hausner, Lukys Benson, and Coach-Chris Weatherilt. Front row: Chase Bryan, Noah Moody, Braxton Solowski, Mason VunCannon, Gus Ayers, Pierson Weatherilt, Rylan Woodall, and Jackson Gentry. Not pictured: Owen Henry and Wyatt Vanlandingham.