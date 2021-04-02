April 1, 2021 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

6.38 Social Media Policy

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on April 20, 2021 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Dr. Jim Surrency as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. March 18, 25 and

April 1, 8, 15, 2021

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2019-CA-00036

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; FRED WEBBER; UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

_________________/

RE-NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale dated the 10th day of March 2021, and entered in Case No. 2019-CA-00036, of the Circuit Court of the 8TH Judicial Circuit in and for GILCHRIST County, Florida, wherein REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC. is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; DAVID SCOTT GLEASON; FRED WEBBER; and UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants. TODD NEWTON as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com at 11:00 AM on the 26th day of April 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT ONE IN CAIN MILL WOODS SUBDIVISION, FIRST ADDITION, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 62, GILCHRIST COUNTY PUBLIC RECORDS, ALL IN SECTIONS 23 AND 24, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Dated this 17th day of March, 2021.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

By: /s/ JA Perryman

Deputy Clerk

Submitted by:

Choice Legal Group, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

Publish March 25 and April 1, 2021

________________

NOTICE

Sealed Bids - 2006 Caterpillar Grader

The Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida is hereby requesting SEALED BIDs with a $30,000.00 reserve bid for the following item:

2006 Caterpillar Grader – Model 135H

A dollar amount greater than the reserved $30,000.00 must be submitted in writing on “Gilchrist County Surplus Caterpillar Grader Form” for the SEALED BID to be accepted and considered.

Gilchrist County Bid Form is available on the Gilchrist County Web Site (gilchrist.fl.us) located on the front page under the tab titled “Bids, Qualifications and Bid Awards” or at the Office of The County Administrator located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL

2006 CATERPILLAR GRADER SOLD AS-IS

BIDDER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REMOVAL OF CATERPILLAR GRADER

SEALED BIDS must be submitted to the office of the County Administrator, located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693, via in person or by delivery service. BID submission deadline is Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (local time). Late bids will not be accepted and will not be considered for award recommendation.

SUBMITTED SEALED BID MUST HAVE “GILCHRIST COUNTY SURPLUS CATERPILLAR GRADER” on the envelope.

Any questions may be submitted via email to bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us

To visually inspect the Caterpillar please call Gilchrist County Road Department at 352-463-3223 for an appointment.

Gilchrist County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities. Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

Gilchrist County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals submitted in response to the Request for BIDS, and the right to waive any technical irregularities or immaterial defects in a BID that does not affect the fairness of the competition and the right to re-advertise for proposals when determined by the Board to be in the best interests of the County.

Pub. April 1, 8, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on April 15, 2021 at 10 A.M.

*AUCTION WILL OCCUR WHERE EACH VEHICLE IS LOCATED*

2011 LINHA, VIN #LL8TMK4F1B0F00012. Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, TRENTON, FL 32693.Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle contact Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc, (954) 920-6020

*ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD WITH RESERVE*

Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction

LIC # AB-0001256

Pub. April 1, 2021

____________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on March 12, 2021:

Hilltop Dairy Holdings, LLC, Marcia St. John, P.O. Box 1197, Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted an application for a new Water Use Permit number 2-041-239485-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.2647 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 7S, Range 15E, Sections 7 and 8, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. April 1, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF AGENCY ACTION TAKEN BY THE SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is given that the following permit was issued on 03/25/2021:

Morris and Heidi Day, Jr., permit# ERP-041-239538-1. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section 23, Township 07 South, Range 14 East. The permit authorizes a surface water management system on 0.75 acres for Floating Dock known as Day Floating Dock. The receiving water body is Suwannee River.

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40BB-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of intended District decision (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statutes, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak,, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Pub. April 1, 2021

_______________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 1FAFP55264G181556; Year: 2004; Make: FORD; Model: Taurus* will be sold at Public Auction April 15, 2021 at 11:00AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78,The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352)493-1818

Pub. April 1, 2021

_____________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 5TEGN92N42Z127205; Year: 2002; Make: TOYT; Model: Tacoma* will be sold at Public Auction April 25, 2021 at 11:00AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78,The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352)493-1818

Pub. April 1, 2021

_____________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle - VIN: ZACCJAAT6FPC25681; Year: 2015; Make: JEEP; Model: Renegade* will be sold at Public Auction April 19, 2021 at 11:00AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78,The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352)493-1818

Pub. April 1, 2021

_____________

STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE PERMIT

The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to Nature Coast Regional Water Authority, Scott Forrester, Authorized Representative, who applied on January 6, 2021, to the Department of Environmental Protection for a permit to construct and operate a 0.035 mgd domestic wastewater treatment facility which would land apply 0.035 mgd of reclaimed water to rapid infiltration basin systems. The first DWTU authorized under this permit will be located at Otter Springs Park & Campground, 6470 SW 80th Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist County, Florida. Additional DWTUs are planned to be installed by the permittee on property owned or otherwise controlled by the permittee, subject to DEP notice and approval. The facility will be located at latitude 29° 38’ 29.38” N, longitude 82° 56’ 27.92” W, 171651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693 in Gilchrist County. The Department has assigned permit file number FLAB07194-001-DW3P to the proposed project.

The intent to issue and application file are available for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays, at the Department’s Northeast District Office, 8800 Baymeadows Way West, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256- 7577, at phone number (904)256-1700.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

The Department will issue the permit unless a petition for an administrative hearing is timely filed under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., before the deadline for filing a petition. On the filing of a timely and sufficient petition, this action will not be final and effective until further order of the Department. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the hearing process may result in a modification of the agency action or even denial of the application.

Petition for Administrative Hearing

A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rules 28-106.201 and 28-106.301, F.A.C., a petition for an administrative hearing must contain the following information:

(a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known;

(b) The name, address, any e-mail address, any facsimile number, and telephone number of the petitioner, if the petitioner is not represented by an attorney or a qualified representative; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests will be affected by the agency determination;

(c) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the Department’s agency decision;

(d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate;

(e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action;

(f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action, including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and

(g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action.

The petition must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399- 3000, or via electronic correspondence at Agency_Clerk@FloridaDEP.gov. Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing.

Time Period for Filing a Petition

Petitions filed by any persons other than the applicant, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 14 days of publication of the notice or within 14 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.

Extension of Time

Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399- 3000, or via electronic correspondence at Agency_Clerk@FloridaDEP.gov, before the deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.

Mediation is not available in this proceeding.

Pub. April 1, 8, 15, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Proclamations

6. Public Participation

7. Constitutional Officers

8. County Administrator

9. Attorney Report

10. Clerk Report

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT.

Publish April 1, 2021

________________