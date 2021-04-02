April 1, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Wallace W. Cannon

Wallace W. Cannon, age 88, of Bell, FL passed away at Haven Hospice in Chiefland, FL on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He was a native of Gilchrist County where he was born to parents, Bob and Beulah Cannon in Bell on August 27, 1932.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army and then worked for years as a dragline operator in Mulberry, FL. He loved to fish and had his own catfish pond. Mr. Cannon was an active and faithful member of Bell Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carrie Cannon; his son, Bobby Cannon and his brothers, Clark Cannon and Ray Cannon. He is survived by his children, Rocky (Lisa), Diane (Mike), Fran (Donnie), Chasity (Charles), Lisa (Tony) and Bobby’s wife, Donna; his sisters, Yvonne Cannon Martin, Kathy Cannon Spears, Karen Cannon Wasson; 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Cannon were held on March 29, 2021 at Bell Baptist Church with Pastor Derek Lee officiating. Interment followed at Townsend Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Haven Hospice in Chiefland.

Chris Castor

On March 25, 2021 at 6:50 p.m., Chris Castor left this world surrounded by his family at NFRMC. Chris was born in Littleton, NH and was a resident of Gilchrist County; residing in Trenton city limits with his fiance, Amanda Fouts and his son Jaxon.

Chris is survived by his parents, Kim and Frances Castor; brother, Mark and sisters, Jennifer and Nancy. Chris has five other children, also from Gilchrist County; Christopher; Wesley, who is serving in the Army with his wife Krisanna; McKenzie, Aurianna and Kaydence.

Chris was extremely talented and when he put his mind and heart in it, there was nothing he couldn’t accomplish. He fought many demons, most with himself, but for those who loved him he was a wonderfully perfect man with no limits ahead of him.

Now in God’s arms, he is free. Until we meet again, you will remain in our hearts and memories. Never forgotten, forever and always. We love you.

Thomas H. Richardson

Thomas H. Richardson, 85, of Bell, FL, peacefully went to be with his heavenly Lord on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

He was born July 8, 1935 in Detroit, MI. Tom married the love of his life, Bridget Downey on October 23, 1976. He was an active member of New Hope Baptist Church in Bell, FL. He served as a mechanic in the U.S. Air Force. Tom had an entrepreneurial spirit and worked in real estate in Ohio, owned Aurora Sod Company in West Palm Beach, FL, and retired as a farmer in Bell, FL. Tom was an antique car enthusiast, three time participant in the cross-country Corel Great Race, and was an avid motorcyclist and motocross racer. Together, Tom and Bridget have resided in Bell, FL for over 20 years where they enjoyed bowling, classic car club, and many church activities, in particular Bible study and serving on the board.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas H. Richardson; his mother, Mary Couchman; his sister, Nancy Baldini; his brother, Jerry Richardson, and his grandson, Jimmy Polatty.

Tom is survived by his loving spouse, Bridget Downey Richardson; his coffee buddy, Uncle Dick Hunter; his siblings, Jim Richardson (Beverly), John Richardson, Charlene Carauna, Joey Couchman, Marilyn Fullerton (Gary), Craig Teur (Sharon); his children, Thomas Richardson, Jr. (Kathy), Elaine Colbert, Tina Richardson, Mary Moorthy, Charlie Richardson, Jeff Richardson (Pam); his step-children, Colleen Polatty (Jim), Heather Denlinger (Dave), Kevin Livingston (Debra), Kirstin Carter (Randy), Erin Cencula (Jim), Laird Livingston (Lora), Donal Livingston (Holly), Patrick Livingston (Becca); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and life-long friends.

A service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Church with Pastor Billy Philman officiating. Interment to follow in New Hope Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Hope Baptist Church.

That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life. John 3:15.

Yvonne Bryant Sanders

Yvonne Bryant Sanders, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 21, 2021 after a brief illness. She was 82 years old and born November 24, 1938.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Mr. Harold Sanders in May of last year; her parents, Zach and Marzie Bryant and her brother, David Bryant. She is survived by her children, Dawn Taylor (Dan) and Dana Sanders (Jennifer); nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; sisters, Janice (Don) Wilcox and Linda (Jimmy) Burnett. She was a devoted Christian, wife and mother.

Her life attests that a person can gently affect the world because of her selfless devotion to loved ones and strangers alike. Yvonne always saw the best in everyone and unhesitatingly helped everyone she could. She was a self-employed beautician at her home for more than 48 years. She was a beautiful singer who loved gospel music. This great passion was shared by her late husband and they delighted in praising Christ with their voices, gardening, fishing, making crafts and serving those in their paths. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Doyle Henry Sheppard

Dole Henry Sheppard, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Doyle Henry was a retired road construction superintendent and 26 year resident of Jay, FL.

Doyle Henry was born in Gainesville, FL on June 12, 1962 to the late Ernest and Syble Sheppard. On December 15, 1979 he married the love of his life, Sheri.

Doyle Henry is survived by his beloved wife, Sheri; daughter, Ashley; son, Jacob; mother, Syble; grandchildren, Abbey, Alley, Reid, Tucker, Joanna; brothers, Dejuan (Darla), Darrell (Lisa); numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, a brother, a sister, his father and a nephew.

Doyle Henry was a loving father, a faithful and devoted husband, protector and provider. His life’s passion was hunting, but more specifically deer hunting. He would spend the months between hunting season sighting in his guns and bows and target practicing. He loved to be outdoors and spent many of his summers on the Suwannee River and Blackwater River boating with his family.

Doyle Henry started his 40 year career with Anderson Columbia Construction in May 1978. This career is ultimately what brought him, his wife and children to Jay, FL. He was a gifted and highly sought after motor-grader operator. Through his hard work and determination, he rose to the position of superintendent before his retirement in 2018. Anderson Columbia ran deep in his blood.

He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

Lang Family Card of Thanks

The family of Anna Marie Lang would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love and support we have received following the death of our loved one. Thank you all for your prayers, telephone calls, cards, flowers, food, and for your expression of love and support.

Your kindness during this difficult time has been greatly appreciated, and brought great comfort to the family.

The Family of Anna Marie Lang