April 15, 2021 Legals

STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE PERMIT

The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to Nature Coast Regional Water Authority, Scott Forrester, Authorized Representative, who applied on January 6, 2021, to the Department of Environmental Protection for a permit to construct and operate a 0.035 mgd domestic wastewater treatment facility which would land apply 0.035 mgd of reclaimed water to rapid infiltration basin systems. The first DWTU authorized under this permit will be located at Otter Springs Park & Campground, 6470 SW 80th Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist County, Florida. Additional DWTUs are planned to be installed by the permittee on property owned or otherwise controlled by the permittee, subject to DEP notice and approval. The facility will be located at latitude 29° 38’ 29.38” N, longitude 82° 56’ 27.92” W, 171651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693 in Gilchrist County. The Department has assigned permit file number FLAB07194-001-DW3P to the proposed project.

The intent to issue and application file are available for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays, at the Department’s Northeast District Office, 8800 Baymeadows Way West, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256- 7577, at phone number (904)256-1700.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

The Department will issue the permit unless a petition for an administrative hearing is timely filed under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., before the deadline for filing a petition. On the filing of a timely and sufficient petition, this action will not be final and effective until further order of the Department. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the hearing process may result in a modification of the agency action or even denial of the application.

Petition for Administrative Hearing

A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rules 28-106.201 and 28-106.301, F.A.C., a petition for an administrative hearing must contain the following information:

(a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known;

(b) The name, address, any e-mail address, any facsimile number, and telephone number of the petitioner, if the petitioner is not represented by an attorney or a qualified representative; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests will be affected by the agency determination;

(c) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the Department’s agency decision;

(d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate;

(e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action;

(f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action, including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and

(g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action.

The petition must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399- 3000, or via electronic correspondence at Agency_Clerk@FloridaDEP.gov. Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing.

Time Period for Filing a Petition

Petitions filed by any persons other than the applicant, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 14 days of publication of the notice or within 14 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.

Extension of Time

Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399- 3000, or via electronic correspondence at Agency_Clerk@FloridaDEP.gov, before the deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.

Mediation is not available in this proceeding.

Pub. April 1, 8, 15, 2021

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2020-00-13CAA

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RICHARD E. CORBIN, et al.,

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RICHARD E. CORBIN

Last Known Address: 8962 NE COUNTY ROAD 340, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643

Current Residence Unknown

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RICHARD E. CORBIN

Last Known Address: 8962 NE COUNTY ROAD 340, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643

Current Residence Unknown

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CHARLES RICHARD CORBIN

Last Known Address: 8962 NE COUNTY ROAD 340, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

A TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE EAST LINE OF THE AFOREMENTIONED SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, WITH THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 340 (100 FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY) FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND RUN NORTH ALONG SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 387 FEET MORE OR LESS TO A POINT THAT LIES 555.00 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE AFOREMENTIONED SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 1; THENCE RUN WEST PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4, AND ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF THE LAND DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 110, PAGE 504 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, A DISTANCE OF 400.00 FEET: THENCE RUN SOUTH PARALLEL WITH SAID EAST LINE, AND ALONG THE EAST OF THE LAND DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 130, PAGE 18 OF SAID PUBLIC RECORDS A DISTANCE OF 387 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 340; THENCE RUN EAST, ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 400 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 3.5 ACRES MORE OR LESS BY ESTIMATION.

SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER AND ACROSS THE EAST 20.00 FEET OF THE AFOREDESCRIBED LAND.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before May 5, 2021, a date at least thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the (Please publish in THE GILCHRIST COUNTY JOURNAL) and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 25th day of March, 2021.

TODD NEWTON

As Clerk of the Court

By JA Perryman

As Deputy Clerk

Pub. April 8, 15, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of C & N FARMS located at 6710 NE State Road 47, in the County of Gilchrist, in the City of High Springs, FL 32643 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at High Springs, Florida, this 15h day of April 2021.

Signed: Nina O. Salmi and

Carl S. Salmi, Owners.

Pub. April 15, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Resolution, which title herein appears, will be considered by the Town Council of the Town Bell, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on Thursday, May 13, 2021, scheduled for 6:00 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at the Bell Town Hall at 3240 West Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the Resolution.

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-01

A RESOLUTION OF THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF BELL, FLORIDA, TO VACATE, ABANDON, DISCONTINUE, AND CLOSE A PORTION OF A PUBLIC ROADWAY KNOWN AS HANKINS STREET, FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF ADAMS STREET TO THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HOUGH STREET; AND FROM THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HOUGH STREET TO THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF CRAWFORD STREET; (NOT TO BLOCK THE INTERSECTIONS OF ADAMS STREET AND HANKINS STREET OR HOUGH STREET AND HANKINS STREET, OR CRAWFORD STREET AND HANKINS STREET), ALL LYING AND BEING IN KUSHMER ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF BELL, A SUBDIVISION IN SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Bell Town Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting, they will need a record of the proceedings and that for such purposes, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based. “Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Michelle Rose, Town of Bell Clerk, 3240 West Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619, Telephone No. (352) 463-6288, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting.

Michelle Rose

Town Clerk

Pub. April 15, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Resolution, which title herein appears, will be considered by the Town Council of the Town Bell, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on Thursday, May 13, 2021, scheduled for 6:00 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at the Bell Town Hall at 3240 West Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the Resolution.

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-02

A RESOLUTION OF THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF BELL, FLORIDA, TO VACATE, ABANDON, DISCONTINUE, AND CLOSE A PORTION OF A PUBLIC ROADWAY KNOWN AS JONES STREET FROM THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF BRYANT AVENUE (SHOWN AS BRYANT AVENUE ON MAP OF TOWN OF BELL AND BY THE GILCHRIST COUNTY PROPERTY APPRAISER’S OFFICE, BUT SOMETIMES REFERRED TO AS BRYANT STREET) RUNNING SOUTHEASTERLY TO POWERS AVENUE OR THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY OWNED BY THE TOWN OF BELL, FLORIDA, LYING EAST OF U.S. HIGHWAY NUMBER 129, ALL LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF BELL, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Bell Town Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting, they will need a record of the proceedings and that for such purposes, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based. “Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Michelle Rose, Town of Bell Clerk, 3240 West Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619, Telephone No. (352) 463-6288, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting.

Michelle Rose

Town Clerk

Pub. April 15, 2021

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on March 26, 2021:

Alliance Dairies, LLP, 4951 NW 170th St, Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted application 2-041-220606-4 to combine Water Use Permit numbers 220606 and 220499. This project is located in Sections 10, 15, 16, 21, and 22, Township 9S, Range 16E, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. April 15, 2021

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on March 23, 2021:

Simpson Jr. Farms, Dougie Simpson, 6400 SW CR 341, Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted application Water Use Permit number 2-041-231662-2, to combine Water Use Permit numbers 233688 and 238743. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 14E, Section 34, and Township 10S, Range 14E, Section 3, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. April 15, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Proclamations

6. Public Participation

7. Constitutional Officers

8. County Administrator

9. Attorney Report

10. Clerk Report

11. Time Certain Schedule

4:30 p.m. – Petition for Road Closure: A Petition by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as SW 95th Street, from the West Right of Way of SW 15th Court to SW 25th Avenue (not to block the ingress/egress of SW 25th Avenue); and SW 22nd Court from SW 100th Street to SW 95th Street; and a portion of SW 100th Street from SW 22nd Court extending Easterly for approximately 870 feet, more or less, to the SE corner of Tax Parcel Number 19-10-15-0000-0007-0000 lying adjacent to SE 100th Street and currently being assessed to Alliance Dairies by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office.

4:45 p.m. - VAR 2021-03 – A request by Michael Osteen, as attorney and applicant for, Land Investments Company, Inc., owner, seeking a Variance to allow the reopening of a nonconforming Commercial Business, which was previously established and in operation as a Nightclub/Bar but was closed, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category as shown on the Future Land Use Map, on approximately 2.00 acres of land, more or less, as shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, and 1.56 acres of land, more or less per survey, with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 11290 N. US Hwy 129, Branford, Gilchrist County, Florida 32008. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 06-07-15-0000-0005-0000.

12. Commissioner Reports

13. Old Business

14. New Business

15. Public Participation

16. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. April 15, 2021

_____________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the SchoolBoard of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

6.38 Social Media Policy

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on April 20, 2021 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Dr. Jim Surrency as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. March 18, 25 and

April 1, 8, 15, 2021

___________________