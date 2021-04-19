April 15, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Deborah Sue Baranoski

Deborah Sue Baranoski, born May 17, 1962 in Nashville, TN, passed away April 5, 2021 at the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL, she was 58.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Iva Marie Blythe; her grandparents, Ellis and Ruby Blythe and William Blythe. She is survived by her father, George Blythe; her son, Brandon Baranoski (Jessica); daughter, Kristen Baranoski; sister, Lori Blythe; brother, Kevin Blythe (Mary); niece, Jessica Junkin (Leslie); granddaughter, Alivia Baranoski; nieces and nephews, Corey Blythe, Jackis and Chrisie Franks, Jayden Brownfield, Adam Junkin, Brooklyn Blythe, and extra special friends, Stacy Smith, Brantly Smith and Bryson Smith.

Mathew Glen Dyals

Mathew Glen Dyals, 35, of Old Town, FL passed away March 26, 2021.

Mr. Dyals was born August 24, 1985 in Gainesville, FL. He was a millwright by trade, working shutdowns and had served in the United States Army before being discharged. Mr. Dyals had been Baptized at the Pentecostal Holiness Church, but had been attending the New Prospect Baptist Church. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Mr. Dyals is survived by his parents, Darlene and Gene Higginbotham of Old Town and Lewis and Marilyn Dyals of Cross City; his daughter, Mattison Dyals of Cross City; his paternal grandmother, Georgia Lee Dyals of Old Town; his brothers, Wyatt Higginbotham of Old Town, Brad Sanders (Samantha) of Old Town, and Blaine Sanders (Connie) of Cross City; his sisters, April Kight (Dwayne) of Old Town, Courtney Dyals of Cross City, Mandy Brock (Jonah) of Trenton, April Higginbotham of Old Town, Julia Floyd (John) of Trenton, and Brandy Van Aernam (Bobby) of Cross City, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lewis Glen Dyals, Jr,; his maternal grandmother, Evelyn Colson Mills, and paternal grandfather, H. Glen Dyals.

A graveside memorial service will be held for Mr. Dyals at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the New Prospect Cemetery in Old Town, with Rev. Jason Jones and Rev. Dwayne Kight officiating.

Mildred “Midge” Lucille Parrish Everett

Mildred Lucille Parrish Everett, age 86, of Trenton, FL was received into the presence of the Lord on April 11, 2021.

Mildred “Midge” was born April 19, 1934 in Bradford County to Julius Ervin and Nancy Frances (Waters) Parrish and lived in Lake Butler, FL until she married. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 58 years, J.M. “Murph” Everett; their two sons, Kevin and Scott Everett; two sisters, Corrine Stark and Christine Hester and two brothers, J.C. and Lowell Parrish. She is survived by her grandson, Ryan Everett (Kaitlyn); two sisters, Armontine Osborne and Nancy Parrish; two brothers, Samuel (Cleta) and Charles Parrish, along with nieces and nephews.

Midge was active in the First Baptist Church and Women’s Club in Mayo, FL where she and Murph made their home for twenty years before moving to Trenton. She was also an active member of Bethel Baptist Church, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Character Counts Council in Trenton, FL where she lived the remainder of her life. She was a great supporter of her husband in his love of FFA and the youth of this area.

The guide to Midge’s life was of her virtuous Christian upbringing and her great faith in God.

A homecoming celebration will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 7070 SW 334A in Trenton on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rick Lawrence and Pastor Tim Folds officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to the J.M. Everett Scholarship Fund at Trenton FFA Alumni, 1013 N Main St., Trenton, FL 32693 or Bethel Baptist Church and designate for Christmas Child Shoeboxes at the address above.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

James “Jimbo” Konet Latsko

James “Jimbo” Konet Latsko, age 67 of Trenton, FL, formerly of Alachua, FL, said farewell to his earthly home on Saturday April 3, 2021. Jimbo was born on January 27, 1954 in Gainesville, FL to William Sylvester Latsko and Eva Oradell Beard.

Jimbo graduated from Gainesville High School in 1972 where he was brought onto the varsity team as a sophomore and was known for his skills as quarterback. At just 19 years old, he started his own carpet cleaning business known as “Latsko’s Carpet Care” and has served the greater Gainesville area for the past 49 years.

Jimbo was an accomplished hunter, avid outdoorsman and truly in his element in the woods hunting for wild turkey, which was a great passion of his. He also enjoyed hunting Whitetail deer and has a full body mount of a piebald deer he named “Whitey”. Jimbo chose that name because while crossing a field at night, the buck looked like a ghost. His family intends to reach out to see if Bass Pro Shops would be interested in adding this rare buck to their store collections. His other hobbies included golf and fishing.

Jimbo is known for loving quality time with his family and close friends as well as taking precise care of his family and his property. He was also known for his expertise on the grill and the smoker. He enjoyed good music, cracking a joke - of course laughing at his own joke, popping a cold one open and enjoying the simplicities of this life.

Jimbo is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Deana Kay Carlisle. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Donna Jean (Bennett) Latsko; sons, Mark Santerfeit and James “Jimmy” Latsko; daughters, Julie (Dustin) Carlisle and Jamie (Matthew) Paulk; brothers, Fred (Beverly) Latsko, William “Billy” (Linda) Latsko, Carlton (Pam) Latsko and Matthew (Anne) Latsko; 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

There are no service arrangements at this time. The family will have a Celebration of Life ceremony in the coming months.

Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Wilbur Lamar Stalvey

Wilbur Lamar Stalvey, 83, formerly of Ocala, FL passed away peacefully at his home in Young Harris, GA on April 8, 2021.

Wilbur was born on March 23, 1938 in Trenton, FL to Claude and Ruby Stalvey. Upon retirement with United Insurance Company, he and his wife relocated to Young Harris, GA where he obtained a part-time job at a golf course in which he and his wife enjoyed playing a lot of golf. Wilbur attended Bronson High School in Bronson, FL and graduated in 1956. He was raised in the Baptist faith at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Chiefland, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Ruby Stalvey; three brothers, C.B., Daniel and Harold Stalvey; two sisters, Ester Worthington and Margaret Munn, all of Chiefland.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Stalvey of Young Harris, GA; daughter, Claudine (Gray) Vance; grandchildren, Blake Wheeler and Shelby Vance of Vilona, AK; step-children, Anita Johnson, Randy Johnson, Jr., Annette (Steven) Johnson; three step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Johanna Morris of Inverness, FL, Virginia Chauncey of Bell, FL and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of Mountain View Funeral Home in Blairsville, GA.

Gloria Watson

Gloria Watson was born to Bennie Bolar Sapp and Martha Anne Sapp on April 16, 1939 in Zephyrhills, FL and passed away at Shands Hospital on April 11, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

She was the youngest of nine children and is survived by one brother, Kenneth (Shirley) Sapp of Holder, FL. She is preceded in death by parents; her husband, Martin Watson; daughters, Cecilia Raynelle Watson and Martha Elizabeth (Chris) Yard. She is survived by her one son, Robert Michael Cooner and many nieces and nephews who she loved.

She worked several varied jobs in her life to assist in the support of her family, the last being as a case manager with Tri-County for Senior Citizens. She was a dedicated mother to her children and family. She was a member of the Church of Christ where she assembled with Cherry Sink Church for several years before suffering a decline in health. One of her favorite pastimes in her later years was to have long talks with her family and friends on the phone. She also enjoyed NASCAR races and most activities where she could spend time with her family.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton, FL with Mr. John Zellner officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton, FL with Mr. John Zellner officiating.

Lily Arlene Wilks

Lily Arlene Wilks of Trenton, FL, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Lake City, FL. She was 78 years old. She was born on June 26, 1942 in Mt. Sterling, KY and was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County. Mrs. Wilks was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry L. Wilks of Trenton; her daughters, Donna Bailey of Trenton, Gayle Barry of Lake City, Susan Holloway of Live Oak, Angie (Danny) Barron of Trenton, and Vicky (Barrett) Brown of Trenton; her sons, Leroy (Sherry) Norris of Lake Butler, Ray (Becky) Holloway of Lake City, and Jerry (Crystal) Wilks of Trenton; her sister, Helen Byrd of O’Brien; 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

The family received friends for a visitation on April 12, 2021.

The family received friends for a visitation on April 12, 2021.

Card of Thanks

Our family feels incredibly blessed by the comfort we received following the passing of my wife, Clara Rittenhouse. We have been honored in so many ways – by those who attended her services, sent beautiful flowers, prepared food for the gathering following internment and those who donated in Clara’s honor to Haven Hospice Chiefland and the Alzheimer’s Association. Above all, we thank those who visited Clara during her long and courageous struggle with her illness and those who kept her and our family in their prayers. The gift of your kindness means so much, and it will lift us up in the weeks and months ahead. God bless and keep you all.

Paul Rittenhouse and Family