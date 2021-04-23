April 22, 2021 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on May 17, 2021 at 5:00 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2021-04

A request by W. Jimmy McDuffie and Pamela McDuffie, as applicant and owner, seeking a Variance from the minimum lot size requirements under Section 2.06.04 of the Gilchrist County Land Development Code, to allow the parcel to be used for a single family residential purpose in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category as shown on the Future Land Use Map, on approximately 2.50 acres of land, more or less, as shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, and 2.39 acres of land, more or less, per survey, with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 3109 N US Hwy 129, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office Tax Parcel No. 13-08-14-0000-0011-0040.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish April 22, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2019-DP-0007

IN THE INTEREST OF:

E.Z.S.G. (M)

W.D.F.G. (M)

___________________________ /

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: ERIC GRAVES

Address unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to E.Z.S.G., a male child, born on January 13, 2008, and W.D.F.G., a male child, born on September 30, 2009 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 14th DAY OF JUNE, 2021 at 10:20 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 9th day of April 2021.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY D. Gorton

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Alison Franklin, Esquire

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No: 837571

1000 NE 16th Avenue, Bldg. J,

MS 13/04

Gainesville, FL 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6158;

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email Address:

alison.franklin@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email Address(es):

tiara.telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CONCERNING A SPECIAL

EXCEPTION AS PROVIDED FOR IN THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS

BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, SERVING AS THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the City of Fanning Springs Land Development Regulations, as amended, objections, recommendations and comments concerning a special exception, as described below, will be heard by the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, serving as the Board of Adjustment of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, at a public hearing on May 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 17651 N.W. 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida.

SE 21-01, a petition by Karen Luzader, to request a special exception be granted as provided for in Section 4.4.5 of the Land Development Regulations to permit a mobile home in a RESIDENTIAL, (CONVENTIONAL) SINGLE FAMILY-1A (RSF-1A) zoning district in accordance with a site plan dated January 13, 2021 and revised April 5, 2021, and submitted as part of a petition dated January 13, 2021, to be located on property described, as follows:

A parcel of land lying within Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida. Being more particularly described, as follows: Lot 17, Unit 3 of the Suwannee River Springs Subdivision, as recorded in the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Containing 1.09 acre, more or less.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

At the aforementioned public hearing, all interested parties may appear to be heard with respect to the special exception.

Copies of the special exception are available for public inspection at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, located at 17651 N.W. 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida, during regular business hours.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact 352.463.3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800.955.8771.

Pub. April 22, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 19000073CAAXMX

METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Plaintiff,

VS.

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST RODNEY

ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR. DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, et al,

Defendants/

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 12, 2020, and entered in Case No. 19000073CAAXMA of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida wherein Metropolitan Life Insurance Company is the Plaintiff and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR. DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; ROMAN FRAZIER; RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER, JR.; and LOURDES SHANENA FRAZIER, the Defendants. Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court in and for Gilchrist County, Florida will sell to the highest for cash at the south door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, in Trenton, Florida, at 11:00 AM on May 24, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Order of Final Judgement, to wit: LOT 2, BLOCK 47, ORIGINAL SURVEY OF THE TOWN OF TRENTON, A SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 1 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE OR NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE PROPERTY OWNER OF THE RECORD AS THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of the sale deposit less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.

DATED at Gilchrist County, Florida this 14th day of April 2021.

GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

2313 W. Violet St.

Tampa, Florida 33603

Telephone: (813) 443-5087

Fax: (813) 443-5089

emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com

By: Amy M, Kiser, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 46196

“In accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, persons in need of a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding shall, within seven (7) days prior to any proceeding, contact the Administrative Office of the Court, Gilchrist County, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, County Phone: (352) 463-3170 via Florida Relay Service”.

Pub. April 22 and 29, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, April 26, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, April 12, 2021

E. Action Items

1. Hicks Paving Contract

F. Discussion Items

1. Chamber of Commerce

Christmas on Main Street

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish April 22, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Special Use Permit at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on May 17, 2021 at 4:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2021-03

A request by Concept Development Inc., as applicant and agent for, Norman M. Scoggins, Trustee, and Dawneeka Tousey, seeking a Special Use Permit to allow a 10,640 square feet commercial retail store in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category, with a land use classification as (COM-NBHD), “Neighborhood Commercial”, as further defined by Policy I.3.2 of the Comprehensive Plan, and shown on the Future Land Use Map, on approximately 2.58 acres of land, more or less, as shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as SE SR 26/SE 70th Ave, and 6960 SE SR 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office Tax Parcel No. 10-10-16-0000-0001-0010 and 10-10-16-0000-0001-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish April 22, 2021

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of SUPER SHINE DETAIL located at 927 NE 12th AVE., in the County of Gilchrist, in the City of Trenton, FL 32693 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 19th day of April 2021.

Signed: Troy Sprawling, Owner.

Pub. April 22, 2021

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of CM FENCING AND SERVICES located at 5079 SE 30th Street, in the County of Gilchrist, in the City of Trenton, FL 32693 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 22nd day of April 2021.

Signed: Michael Smith, Owner.

Pub. April 22, 2021