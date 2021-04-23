April 22, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Inez Adams

Inez Adams, age 92, went to be with her Lord on April 17th after sustaining an injury from a fall on Easter evening.

She was born on May 3, 1928, in Bell, FL to Willie Samuel and Martha “Mattie” Rehberg Mock. Preceding her in death were her husband, C.W. “Dub” Adams, three sisters and three brothers.

Inez was devoted to her family and loved having them all together. She especially loved rocking babies and playing with her toddler grandchildren. She was also devoted to her church family, serving in many areas through the years. Her blue eyes, sweet smile and loving nature will be missed by a large family: sons, Jimmy Adams, Howard (Denise) Adams and Dean Adams; daughters, Elaine (John) Ehrhart, Bonnie (Ronnie) Halbrook and Myra Adams; 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in High Springs on April 21st.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice or the Mt. Pleasant building fund.

Sarah Ellen Booth

Sarah Ellen Booth, age 78, of Cross City, FL passed away on April 14, 2021 at North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville, FL.

She was born on May 20, 1942 in Scottsboro, AL and was a lifelong resident of Dixie County. Mrs. Booth was a homemaker and mother and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her daughters, Rose (Billy) Wix of Citra, FL and Marie Jordan of Cross City, FL; her son, Ben (Rachel) Parson of Starke, FL; her sisters, Patsy Rollison of Old Town, FL and Francis Hastings of AL; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Robert “Bob” Bright

Robert “Bob” Bright passed away in January 18, 2021 at the age of 83. He went to the end the same way he lived his life: with determination, with concern and compassion for those around him, and a deep love for his family. He enjoyed his life, and in his own words: “Don’t mourn me! Celebrate me! I’ve lived a good life!”

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy; children, Kelly and Joe and foster children, Dee and Colleen.

Bob was born in Queens, NY but grew up near Bell, FL at his family’s fishing camp, Strozer’s Fish Camp. After graduating from Bell High School in 1955, where he was unsurprisingly voted “Most Popular,” he signed up for the Navy. He spent 16 years in the submarine service, and an additional 15 years in the Navy Reserve in a special submarine unit. He was extremely proud of his time, and accomplishments, in the Navy and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer.

After active duty, Bob entered Pearl Harbor Shipyard as a civilian project manager where over 20 years he built a reputation as one of the trusted names for repairing and outfitting the submarines and fighting ships that he loved so much. By the time he retired from the yard he was one of the senior Ship Superintendents and a respected friend to many.

After retirement, and with a bit of adventure for a change of pace in mind, Bob and Judy settled in Keene, NH to live out their retired years where Bob could always be seen walking his dog or chatting away with people around town.

He was a natural story-teller and was ready to befriend anyone, regardless of their position in life. He was kind to those who needed a word of support, and he was generous with his time for those who needed a friend. He visited people when they were ill, and even saved someone’s life in the last couple months of his own.

Bob will always remain a pillar of support for those who knew him, and will be missed.

Jesse Daniel Deese

Jesse Daniel Deese of Bell, FL, passed away at home on Monday, April 12, 2021. He was 53 years old.

Jesse was born on December 28, 1967 to Daniel Deese and Phyllis Woodson in Baltimore, MD. He had been a resident of Bell since moving from Pasco County, FL in 2018. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was the owner of Jesse’s Hammer and Tape Handyman Service in Bell. He was a hard worker whom will be missed by many. Jesse was unforgettable and a true force of nature.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Barrington Deese and his mother-in-law, Jane Barrington both of Bell, FL; his daughter, Kayla Matthew of Baltimore MD; his step-father, Jerry Beam of Baltimore, MD and his brother, Michael Beam of Baltimore, MD.

Axel Jay Gainey

Axel Jay Gainey, three months old, of Old Town, FL passed away April 13, 2021.

Axel was born in Gainesville, FL on January 22, 2021. Axel is survived by his mother, Delilah Gainey of Old Town; his father, Bobby Morgan of Fanning Springs; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Eldridge of Old Town; his paternal grandmother, Lisa Lamar of Old Town; his maternal great-grandmother, Maudine Lambert of Cross City, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Sidney Gainey, Jr.

Graveside funeral services for Axel were held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Long Pond Cemetery in Old Town with Rev. Curtis Hall officiating.

Jane Ann Standish Hoffman

Jane Ann Standish Hoffman was born in Plainwell, MI on May 16, 1937. Jane suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and COPD for many years and finally succumbed to her illness on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

She married the love of her life, Paul in 1958. They moved to FL in 1968 where they raised their four children, and shared many wonderful adventures. Their daughter, Lisa Hayes, wrote a book about some of their adventures entitled “When Paradise Beckoned”.

Paul and Jane moved to Bell in 2016 to be close to family. Jane was a selfless mother and a wonderful friend to all who knew her. She and Paul’s devotion to one another is truly an example of what love is supposed to look like.

She is survived by only one of her six siblings, Gwen Metz; her loving husband, Paul; her four children, Tammy Goode (Jason), Lisa Hayes (Doug), Timothy Hoffman (Dawn), and Janie Moore (Mike), and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family would like to give a huge Thank You to Ayers Rehab and Haven Hospice who have been such Godsends in our hours of need.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Haven Hospice, 311 NE 9th Street, Chiefland, FL 32626.

A private family service will be held graveside at Trenton Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at her home. She is already so missed! Love you Mom!

Dominic Theodore Maruca

Dominic Theodore Maruca, 71, of Williston, FL passed away April 15, 2021.

Mr. Maruca was born July 29, 1949 to the late Thomas and Adeline Maruca in Punxsutawney, PA, but had lived in the Williston area for nine years after moving there from Bronson, FL. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Williston Ward, and will always be remembered as a man who served others and made them laugh.

Mr. Maruca is survived by his wife, Erin Maruca; his sons, John Maruca (Jackie), David Maruca, Ryan Bonaccorso (Kari), Kyle Bonaccorso (Amanda), Brandon Bonaccorso (Courtney), and Austin Bonaccorso; his daughters, Michelle Dowell, Maria Wright (Chandler), and Breanna Bonaccorso-Monson (David); his sister, Deborah Chasen; thirteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Maruca were held on April 20, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Williston Ward, with Bishop Geoffrey Deshazer presiding. Interment followed at Rosemary Hill Cemetery in Bronson, FL. The family received friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.

Sherlyn Kay Walker Noda

Sherlyn Kay Walker Noda, age 74, of Live Oak, FL passed away peacefully Monday, April 12, 2021 at her daughter’s residence in Trenton, FL.

Kay was born in Fort Myers, FL to Luther and Clara Walker. Raised in Cross City, FL, she spent much of her youth enjoying fishing and hunting with her family. She was of Baptist faith and very active in church activities, sports, and music. Even at an early age, Kay recognized her life’s calling to help others. This ultimately became the foundation for her life. After high school Kay became a registered nurse, graduating from the second ever graduating R.N. class of Lake City community College. Her work led her to the Tampa area where she then met her husband Jack. The Noda’s enjoyed many successful years owning a Badcock Home Furnishing store in Eastman, GA while Kay continued her nursing career. She also spent many hours supporting her children in their activities. She was the ultimate softball, football, and baseball Mom. Never missing a game, she was forever the taxi driver, cheerleader and of course, nurse. Eventually the family moved back to Florida and lived in Live Oak. With a desire to improve patient care and to pass on knowledge learned in the field, in 2008 Kay opened Quest Training Services, a nursing assistant program. The program Kay designed helped approximately two thousand people earn CNA certifications and enabled them to have a better future. She considered her student’s journey part of her own. It was her life’s passion and a God given gift to teach others. Kay was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. She not only wanted the very best for her family, but for her students and everyone with whom she came in contact.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jack Noda of Live Oak, FL; one daughter, Shelleen Hunt (Noda) of Trenton, FL; two sons, Alex Noda of Cedar Key, FL and Micah Noda (Amanda) of Trenton, FL; four grandchildren, Isabella Noda, Titus Noda, Silas Noda, and Ava Noda; one sister, Kitty Walker Tew of Trenton, FL; one nephew, John Ross (Cindy) of Trenton, FL; two great nephews, Thomas Ross and Andrew Ross.

Funeral services for Kay were held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Cross City with Pastor Rocky McKinley officiating. Interment followed in Cross City Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Linda Lancaster Parrish

Linda Lancaster Parrish, 81, of Windermere, FL passed away peacefully on April 16, 2021, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She was born on September 25, 1939 in Gainesville, FL to Howell E. Lancaster, Sr. and Virginia Deen Lancaster. She graduated from Trenton High School as Valedictorian of her 1957 class, where she was an outstanding basketball player. She attended Florida Southern and graduated from the University of Florida in 1961. Linda was an adventurous spirit and lived and worked in Washington, D.C. and Oakland, CA prior to returning to Florida in 1971. She started work at Disney World on April 1, 1971 prior to the opening of the Magic Kingdom in October 1971. She loved her job and worked as the Administrative Assistant to the Vice-President of the Magic Kingdom and they were instrumental in the opening of EPCOT in 1982. Linda loved showing her Disney World to her family and friends. After her retirement from Disney, Linda worked twenty years part-time for the Orange County Convention Bureau.

Linda loved the Gators, watermelons, all things Mickey Mouse, reading, traveling and cruising, all her schnauzers and playing games. She loved being with her family at Hart Springs and the Suwannee River.

Linda was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Margaret Lancaster and her sister-in-law, Linda Allenbaugh of Bayfield, CO. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Allan D. Parrish of Windermere; her devoted son, Braden Douglas Parrish of Orlando; her brother, Howell E. Lancaster, Jr. (Sheree) of Trenton; her nephews, Deen (Lena) of Trenton and Trip (Leah) of Fanning Springs; a sister-in-law, Julie Fischer of Winter Garden; her nieces and nephew, Kristen (Josh), Courtney (John) and Craig; her brother-in-law, Jack Allenbaugh; and her niece, Lori of Bayfield, CO. She is also survived by four great nephews, Matthew (Jessica), Major, Landon and Warren and four great nieces, Mariah, Thea, Bryn and Evie; and her kitty, Jingles.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Trenton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County Inc., c/o P.O. Box 1256, Trenton, FL 32693.

Tommy W. Porter

Tommy W. Porter, 73, died after a short, but brave, battle with pancreatic cancer on April 16, 2021, at home in Trenton. He was born November 7, 1947, in Jackson, MS, the son of Ed Walter and Mildred Louise (Fortenberry) Porter.

Tommy graduated from Byram High School, class of 1965. After graduation Tommy attended Mississippi State University before joining the US Marine Corps training at Parris Island, SC; Camp Lejeune, NC; Navy Millington, TN; and El Toro, CA. Tommy continued his education at Belhaven College graduating Summa Cum Laude in Accounting and Business. He also held a MS in Communication and Human Resources from Webster University. For 20 plus years, Tommy’s greatest honor was serving in the USAF as a pilot flying T-41, T-37, T-38, F-4, and F-16. Tommy also held a rating for commercial airlines. After the military Tommy became the Operations Director for the Department of Children and Families for over a decade.

Tommy married Kathie Brummett, his high school sweetheart of four years, and they celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary last August.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Erin Kittrell. Surviving, in addition to his wife Kathie, are sons, Christopher Porter of Trenton and David Porter (Kim) of Gainesville; four grandchildren, Richard (Arianna) Wilson of Jackson, MS, Brandon Porter of Trenton, Stephany (Erik) Vergara of San Angelo, TX, Thomas (Alyssa) Porter of Gainesville; great granddaughter, Lillianna Wilson of Jackson, MS; sister-in-law, Edie Vasbinder of Ocala, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 25 at 1:00 at Trenton Community Church of the Nazarene, 2659 SW State Road 26, Trenton. There will be no graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to someone in your family or community who is in need of an act of kindness and love.

Leland Lewis Wilks

Leland Lewis Wilks, 76, of Lake City, FL passed away on April 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Leland was born in Samson, AL, on September 21, 1944 to the late Cecil Ander Wilks and Annie Grice Wilks. He was raised in Trenton, FL for part of his life and also lived in Gainesville, FL. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, fishing, buying and selling houses and cars and of course, grilling. Mr. Wilks was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Leland was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 41 years, Elaine Allen Wilks; brother, James Richburg; great granddaughter, Aubrey Elaine Tillman and sister-in-law. Arlene Wilks.

Leland is survived by his daughter, Tammy Wilks Trowell; brothers, Robert Eugene Wilks and Jerry Lavon Wilks; grandsons, Lonnie Jack Trowell and Lee Allen Trowell; granddaughters, Melinda Elaine Trowell and Veronica Trowell; eight great grandsons and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation was held April 21, 2021 at Forest Meadows Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the chapel at the funeral home with Gainesville Masonic Lodge #41 officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park West.

