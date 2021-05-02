April 29, 2021 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2019-DP-0007

IN THE INTEREST OF:

E.Z.S.G. (M)

W.D.F.G. (M)

___________________________ /

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: ERIC GRAVES

Address unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to E.Z.S.G., a male child, born on January 13, 2008, and W.D.F.G., a male child, born on September 30, 2009 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 14th DAY OF JUNE, 2021 at 10:20 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 9th day of April 2021.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY D. Gorton

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Alison Franklin, Esquire

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No: 837571

1000 NE 16th Avenue, Bldg. J,

MS 13/04

Gainesville, FL 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6158;

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email Address:

alison.franklin@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email Address(es):

tiara.telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 2021

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 19000073CAAXMX

METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Plaintiff,

VS.

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST RODNEY

ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR. DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, et al,

Defendants/

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 12, 2020, and entered in Case No. 19000073CAAXMA of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida wherein Metropolitan Life Insurance Company is the Plaintiff and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR. DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; ROMAN FRAZIER; RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER, JR.; and LOURDES SHANENA FRAZIER, the Defendants. Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court in and for Gilchrist County, Florida will sell to the highest for cash at the south door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, in Trenton, Florida, at 11:00 AM on May 24, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Order of Final Judgement, to wit: LOT 2, BLOCK 47, ORIGINAL SURVEY OF THE TOWN OF TRENTON, A SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 1 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE OR NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE PROPERTY OWNER OF THE RECORD AS THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of the sale deposit less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.

DATED at Gilchrist County, Florida this 14th day of April 2021.

GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

2313 W. Violet St.

Tampa, Florida 33603

Telephone: (813) 443-5087

Fax: (813) 443-5089

emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com

By: Amy M, Kiser, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 46196

“In accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, persons in need of a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding shall, within seven (7) days prior to any proceeding, contact the Administrative Office of the Court, Gilchrist County, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, County Phone: (352) 463-3170 via Florida Relay Service”.

Pub. April 22 and 29, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A RESOLUTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on April 19 , 2021 the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida adopted a Resolution vacating, abandoning, discontinuing, and closing a portion of a public roadway being more particularly described in the Resolution. Said Resolution is as follows:

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-05

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, VACATING, ABANDONING, DISCONTINUING, AND CLOSING A PUBLIC ROADWAY KNOWN AS SW 95TH STREET, FROM THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF SW 15TH COURT TO SW 25TH AVENUE (NOT TO BLOCK THE INGRESS/EGRESS OF SW 25TH AVENUE); AND SW 22ND COURT FROM SW 100TH STREET TO SW 95TH STREET; AND A PORTION OF SW 100TH STREET FROM SW 22ND COURT EXTENDING EASTERLY FOR APPROXIMATELY 870 FEET MORE OR LESS, TO THE SE CORNER OF TAX PARCEL NUMBER 19-10-15-0000-0007-0000 LYING ADJACENT TO SW 100TH STREET AND CURRENTLY BEING ASSESSED TO ALLIANCE DAIRIES BY THE GILCHRIST COUNTY PROPERTY APPRAISER’S OFFICE.

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, have of their own motion petitioned the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as SW 95th Street, from the West Right of Way of SW 15th Court to SW 25th Avenue (not to block the ingress/egress of SW 25th Avenue); and SW 22nd Court from SW 100th Street to SW 95th Street; and a portion of SW 100th Street from SW 22nd Court extending Easterly for approximately 870 feet more or less, to the SE corner of Tax Parcel Number 19-10-15-0000-0007-0000 lying adjacent to SW 100th Street and currently being assessed to Alliance Dairies by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office; and

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida has published a Notice of Hearing on the Petition one time at least two weeks prior to public hearing as required by law; and

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida has heard all interested parties at the hearing as scheduled, and has determined that no adjoining lot owners or real property owners will be deprived of access to their property by closing said street and that the street is not necessary for public traffic or public utilities; and

WHEREAS, this Board has agreed that the road should be discontinued and vacated as requested in the Petition.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, THAT:

1. The Petition to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as SW 95th Street, from the West Right of Way of SW 15th Court to SW 25th Avenue (not to block the ingress/egress of SW 25th Avenue); and SW 22nd Court from SW 100th Street to SW 95th Street; and a portion of SW 100th Street from SW 22nd Court extending Easterly for approximately 870 feet more or less, to the SE corner of Tax Parcel Number 19-10-15-0000-0007-0000 lying adjacent to SW 100th Street and currently being assessed to Alliance Dairies by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, is hereby granted, subject to the reservation of an exclusive easement with the right of ingress and egress and with right of entry through any gate that may be subsequently established, in favor of Thomas E. Scott and Lois W. Scott, Trustees of the Scott Trust, pursuant to Trust Agreement dated October 1, 2008, and to their heirs, successors, and assigns, along the northerly portion of the E 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 15 East, in order to access their real property along its northern edge by utilizing that portion of SW 95th Street being vacated by this resolution.

2. The land consisting of SW 95th Street, from the West Right of Way of SW 15th Court to SW 25th Avenue (not to block the ingress/egress of SW 25th Avenue); and SW 22nd Court from SW 100th Street to SW 95th Street; and a portion of SW 100th Street from SW 22nd Court extending Easterly for approximately 870 feet more or less, to the SE corner of Tax Parcel Number 19-10-15-0000-0007-0000 lying adjacent to SW 100th Street and currently being assessed to Alliance Dairies by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, is hereby vacated, abandoned, discontinued, and closed. The title to the said parcel of land shall vest in the respective abutting fee owners according to law in accordance with Section 336.12, Florida Statutes.

3. A certified copy of this resolution shall be recorded in the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida by the Clerk of the Circuit Court, to show that the interest of the public and that of Gilchrist County has by this resolution been vacated, abandoned, discontinued, closed, renounced and disclaimed and its interest in that portion of the roadway known as SW 95th Street, from the West Right of Way of SW 15th Court to SW 25th Avenue (not to block the ingress/egress of SW 25th Avenue); and SW 22nd Court from SW 100th Street to SW 95th Street; and a portion of SW 100th Street from SW 22nd Court extending Easterly for approximately 870 feet more or less, to the SE corner of Tax Parcel Number 19-10-15-0000-0007-0000 lying adjacent to SW 100th Street and currently being assessed to Alliance Dairies by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, has been abandoned and vacated. An appropriate notation shall also be made on the Official map or plat of Gilchrist County, Florida showing that this road has been vacated.

DULY RESOLVED by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida this 19th day of April, 2021.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Sharon A. Langford

Chair

ATTEST:

Todd Newton

Clerk to the Board of County

Commissioners

Pub. April 29, 2021

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on April 15, 2021:

James Surrency, Gilchrist County School District, 310 NW 11th Ave, Trenton, FL 32693, has submitted an application for an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP); application number ERP-041-206043-6. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section: 16, Township: 10 South, Range: 15 East, which includes a total project area of 4.26 acres and a total impervious surface area of 3.7 acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. April 29, 2021

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on April 19, 2021:

Trinity Land and Timber, LLC, 7340 SW CR232, Trenton, FL 32693-5861 has submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit number 215605-4, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1211 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. The project is located in Township 8 South, Range 14 East, Sections 4 and 5, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. April 29, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Proclamations

6. Public Participation

7. Constitutional Officers

8. County Administrator

9. Attorney Report

10. Clerk Report

11. Time Certain Schedule

4:30 p.m. – SUP 2021-02: A request by Carla L. Shivers, as owner and applicant, for a Special Use Permit for a “Grinder” under the land development regulations category of “Sawmill or Planing Mill”, in an (A-2) land use district located on approximately 9.600 acres, more or less, at location described as 1389 NE SR 47, Trenton, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number 30-08-16-0000-0005-0010. The real property is described as: The S 1/2 of N 1/2 of NE ¼ of SE ¼ of Section 30, Township 08 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida.

12. Commissioner Reports

13. Old Business

14. New Business

15. Public Participation

16. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. April 29, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of NESSMITH FARMS located at 8029 SW COUNTY ROAD 334A, in the County of Gilchrist, in the City of Trenton, FL 32693 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 29th day of April 2021.

Signed: Christopher C. Nessmith and Brandi M. Nessmith, Owners.

Pub. April 29, 2021

_______________