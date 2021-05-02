April 29, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



William “ Bill” Lloyd Brown, Jr.

William “ Bill” Lloyd Brown, Jr., retired Extension Director and Professor Emeritus at UF/IFAS, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2021. He was born May 3, 1946 in Morganfield KY, to the late William L. Brown Sr., spending his childhood on his family’s farm until moving to attend college at Austin Peay State University where he met his wife and they married July 2, 1967.

He was a resident of Gainesville and of Cedar Key where he built his dream retirement home with the love of his life and wife of nearly 54 years, Sue. Bill went on to graduate with his Master’s from the University of Georgia and served in the United States Coast Guard where he was awarded the Helicopter Rescue Award. He settled in North Florida in 1975, initially living in Trenton and serving as an Extension Agent in Gilchrist County. In 1980 Bill and his family moved to Gainesville where he served as the Extension Director, with an emphasis in row crops, until his retirement in 2007.

Bill was instrumental in starting the Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock Show and was the driving force behind it while he was the Extension Director. The Alachua County Youth Fair Board was reorganized under his leadership and held the first show in 1981 at the Gainesville Livestock Market. He served as Treasurer and President of the Florida Association of County Agricultural Agents and was appointed to the Alachua County Rural Concerns Committee.

Bill served on the Alachua County Farm Bureau board from 2007-2020. He was extremely instrumental in the ACFB scholarship program in support of our youth. He also served on the advisory board of Preserving Rural Property Values (PRPV) for many years up to the present.

Bill was a leader with a “walk the walk” attitude. He would never ask somebody to do something that he had not done or would not do himself. Bill was a teacher, mentor, leader, and respected within the community. His knowledge of agriculture was vast and appreciated by all his producers.

One former colleague said “We have lost one of the all-time great storytellers in extension. He was an old-school agent, which meant that he was all about helping local people. He was also one of those people that people wanted to hear what he had to say”.

Bill was an avid fisherman, spending many weekends fishing with his son and close friends whom he also considered his family. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and also attended Cedar Key United Methodist Church.

Bill is also survived by his son and daughter-law, Jeremiah and Chontelle and granddaughter, Chesney of Fort White; sister, Zella (Tommy) Wallace of Sturgis, KY and brother, John Mark of Morganfield, KY.

Graveside services were held Thursday, April 22 at the Cedar Key Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bill Brown Scholarship Fund, Alachua County 4-H, Attn: Dr. Cindy Sanders, 106 SW 140th Terr Suite 3, Newberry, FL 32669.

Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com

_______________

James Ashton McClay

James Ashton McClay, age 73, of Branford, FL, passed away at his home on April 24, 2021. He was born to parents James Ashton and Dorothy Goldup McClay on October 20, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA and had been a resident of Branford since coming from CT 10 years ago. Mr. McClay was an engineer and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of High Springs.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Bettejane Oakes McClay of Branford, FL; his sons, James (LisaMarie) McClay of Clermont, FL and Steven (Diana Brady) McClay of Bethel, CT; his sister, Patricia (Fred) Weaver of Pittman, NJ; his brother, Roy (Patricia) McClay of Port Jefferson, NY and four grandchildren.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com. Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

Louise Stokes

Louise Stokes, a longtime resident of Levy County, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2021.

Many people in the area would know her from her many years of employment with White Construction and White Ford Company. Louise was a valued employee who worked in accounting, winning annual awards from Ford Motor Company for her proficiency and accuracy. Before moving to Chiefland she lived and worked in Miami. There she worked for NCR in varied capacities that highlighted her abilities with computers, accounting and system operations. She helped develop the computer program for White Meat Packing.

Louise had a beautiful farm and home where she lived for over 30 years. She designed her home, drawing her own plans that included a horse barn and many acres of beautiful azaleas, oak trees and flower gardens.

An equestrian, with many horse loving friends, she built a lighted dressage ring with her own hands and labor. Many events and riding clinics were held there over the years. Louise loved her home and land and her friends had the pleasure of enjoying it with her for many years.

Louise trained and loved her Dobermans, her beloved Ash being her constant companion and pal the last years at the farm. She really liked children and teaching them how to do things. She volunteered with Toys For Tots and was charitable with kids in need. Louise was athletic minded and always active, running, walking, biking, golfing, and horse riding.

Louise is survived by her brother, Jack of South Carolina and her friends Don, Sandy and Shirley who loved and cared for her these past years. May she now Rest In Peace.

_______________

Louis Thomas “Tommy” Williams

Louis Thomas “Tommy” Williams of Chiefland, FL, passed away on April 22, 2021 in Gainesville, FL. He was 62 years old.

Tommy was born to parents Louis and Mellie Lewis Williams on June 21, 1958 in Gainesville, FL and was a lifelong resident of Chiefland. He proudly served his country in the US Army where he played the trumpet in the Army Band. He enjoyed playing the trumpet throughout his life beginning in school and continuing with the Gainesville Community Band. He was a very loving husband and family man whom enjoyed coaching Little League Teams and cheering on the Florida Gators. He was a member of the Church of God.

Tommy is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Philman Williams, whom he married on September 19, 1997, of Chiefland, FL; his sons, T.J. Williams of Bell, FL and Adam Williams; his sister, Susie Williams of Chiefland, FL and his brother, Gary (Bonnie) Williams of Archer, FL; his niece, Chelsea Williams also of Archer and his nephew, Chad Williams of Williston, FL.

A graveside service was held on April 27, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. David Halter officiating.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com. Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Wallace Family

Card of Thanks

To our Community of Friends, We the family of Wallace Cannon would like to say thank you for every act of kindness through our loss. Your prayers, cards, flowers and food were very much appreciated.

A special thanks to Hospice of Chiefland for the excellent care and compassion during his time there.

_____________

Watson Family

Card of Thanks

Thank you for your prayers, flowers, cards, and many expressions of kindness shown to me and my family as we mourned the passing of my mother, Gloria Watson.

Mike Cooner and Family

_____________________________