April 8, 2021 Legals

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the SchoolBoard of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

6.38 Social Media Policy

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on April 20, 2021 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Dr. Jim Surrency as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. March 18, 25 and

April 1, 8, 15, 2021

NOTICE

Sealed Bids - 2006 Caterpillar Grader

The Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida is hereby requesting SEALED BIDs with a $30,000.00 reserve bid for the following item:

2006 Caterpillar Grader – Model 135H

A dollar amount greater than the reserved $30,000.00 must be submitted in writing on “Gilchrist County Surplus Caterpillar Grader Form” for the SEALED BID to be accepted and considered.

Gilchrist County Bid Form is available on the Gilchrist County Web Site (gilchrist.fl.us) located on the front page under the tab titled “Bids, Qualifications and Bid Awards” or at the Office of The County Administrator located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL

2006 CATERPILLAR GRADER SOLD AS-IS

BIDDER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REMOVAL OF CATERPILLAR GRADER

SEALED BIDS must be submitted to the office of the County Administrator, located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693, via in person or by delivery service. BID submission deadline is Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (local time). Late bids will not be accepted and will not be considered for award recommendation.

SUBMITTED SEALED BID MUST HAVE “GILCHRIST COUNTY SURPLUS CATERPILLAR GRADER” on the envelope.

Any questions may be submitted via email to bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us

To visually inspect the Caterpillar please call Gilchrist County Road Department at 352-463-3223 for an appointment.

Gilchrist County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities. Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

Gilchrist County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals submitted in response to the Request for BIDS, and the right to waive any technical irregularities or immaterial defects in a BID that does not affect the fairness of the competition and the right to re-advertise for proposals when determined by the Board to be in the best interests of the County.

Pub. April 1, 8, 2021

STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE PERMIT

The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to Nature Coast Regional Water Authority, Scott Forrester, Authorized Representative, who applied on January 6, 2021, to the Department of Environmental Protection for a permit to construct and operate a 0.035 mgd domestic wastewater treatment facility which would land apply 0.035 mgd of reclaimed water to rapid infiltration basin systems. The first DWTU authorized under this permit will be located at Otter Springs Park & Campground, 6470 SW 80th Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist County, Florida. Additional DWTUs are planned to be installed by the permittee on property owned or otherwise controlled by the permittee, subject to DEP notice and approval. The facility will be located at latitude 29° 38’ 29.38” N, longitude 82° 56’ 27.92” W, 171651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693 in Gilchrist County. The Department has assigned permit file number FLAB07194-001-DW3P to the proposed project.

The intent to issue and application file are available for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays, at the Department’s Northeast District Office, 8800 Baymeadows Way West, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256- 7577, at phone number (904)256-1700.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

The Department will issue the permit unless a petition for an administrative hearing is timely filed under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., before the deadline for filing a petition. On the filing of a timely and sufficient petition, this action will not be final and effective until further order of the Department. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the hearing process may result in a modification of the agency action or even denial of the application.

Petition for Administrative Hearing

A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rules 28-106.201 and 28-106.301, F.A.C., a petition for an administrative hearing must contain the following information:

(a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known;

(b) The name, address, any e-mail address, any facsimile number, and telephone number of the petitioner, if the petitioner is not represented by an attorney or a qualified representative; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests will be affected by the agency determination;

(c) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the Department’s agency decision;

(d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate;

(e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action;

(f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action, including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and

(g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action.

The petition must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399- 3000, or via electronic correspondence at Agency_Clerk@FloridaDEP.gov. Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing.

Time Period for Filing a Petition

Petitions filed by any persons other than the applicant, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 14 days of publication of the notice or within 14 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.

Extension of Time

Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399- 3000, or via electronic correspondence at Agency_Clerk@FloridaDEP.gov, before the deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.

Mediation is not available in this proceeding.

Pub. April 1, 8, 15, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, April 12, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, March 8, 2021

2. February Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Action Items

1. Dukes Hay Lease Extension

2. Paving Proposals

F. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish April 8, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on May 3, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2021-02

A request by Carla L. Shivers, as owner and applicant, for a Special Use Permit for a “Grinder” under the land development regulations category of “Sawmill or Planing Mill”, in an (A-2) land use district located on approximately 9.600 acres, more or less, at location described as 1389 NE SR 47, Trenton, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number 30-08-16-0000-0005-0010. The real property is described as: The S 1/2 of N 1/2 of NE ¼ of SE ¼ of Section 30, Township 08 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish April 8, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETING

GILCHRIST COUNTY LOCAL MITIGATION STRATEGY

COMMITTEE

Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) Planning Committee to meet April 15, 2021 for final plan Review

The Gilchrist County LMS Planning Committee/Work Group will meet at 10 AM on Thursday April 15, 2021 VIA Zoom. The County encourages any interested citizens and business owners to attend and provide input. The Committee guides the preparation of the Gilchrist County LMS, which serves as a plan to reduce the community’s long-term risk for protecting people and their property from the affects of natural disasters and to build a safer and stronger community. Below is the information on how to join the meeting, if you have any questions please contact the Gilchrist County Emergency Management Department at: (386) 935-5400 or by email at rsmith@gcfr.org for more information.

Topic: LMS Final Approval

Time: Apr 15, 2021 10:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/8197753560?pwd=alIwZldpb0hKRFhKU28rcjI0RmxaQT09

Meeting ID: 819 775 3560

Passcode: 081815

Dial by your location

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Ralph Smith

Gilchrist County Fire Rescue

386-935-5400

352-317-1076

Publish April 8, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2020-00-13CAA

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RICHARD E. CORBIN, et al.,

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RICHARD E. CORBIN

Last Known Address: 8962 NE COUNTY ROAD 340, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643

Current Residence Unknown

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RICHARD E. CORBIN

Last Known Address: 8962 NE COUNTY ROAD 340, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643

Current Residence Unknown

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CHARLES RICHARD CORBIN

Last Known Address: 8962 NE COUNTY ROAD 340, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

A TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE EAST LINE OF THE AFOREMENTIONED SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, WITH THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 340 (100 FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY) FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND RUN NORTH ALONG SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 387 FEET MORE OR LESS TO A POINT THAT LIES 555.00 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE AFOREMENTIONED SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 1; THENCE RUN WEST PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4, AND ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF THE LAND DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 110, PAGE 504 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, A DISTANCE OF 400.00 FEET: THENCE RUN SOUTH PARALLEL WITH SAID EAST LINE, AND ALONG THE EAST OF THE LAND DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 130, PAGE 18 OF SAID PUBLIC RECORDS A DISTANCE OF 387 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 340; THENCE RUN EAST, ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 400 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 3.5 ACRES MORE OR LESS BY ESTIMATION.

SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER AND ACROSS THE EAST 20.00 FEET OF THE AFOREDESCRIBED LAND.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before May 5, 2021, a date at least thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the (Please publish in THE GILCHRIST COUNTY JOURNAL) and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 25th day of March, 2021.

TODD NEWTON

As Clerk of the Court

By JA Perryman

As Deputy Clerk

Pub. April 8, 15, 2021

NOTICE OF AGENCY ACTION TAKEN BY THE SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is given that the following permit was issued on 3/29/2021:

(Name and address of applicant) Hilltop Dairy Holdings, LLC, PO Box 1197, Trenton, FL 32693 permit# 2-041-239485-1. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Sections 7-8. S7 T7S R15E, S8 T7S R15E. Township 7S, Range 15E. The permit authorizes a surface water management system on 90 acres for Hilltop Dairy Holdings, LLC known as Olcutt 3/4 Project. The receiving water body is Suwannee River.

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40BB-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of intended District decision (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statutes, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak,, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish April 8, 2021

