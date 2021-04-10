April 8, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Michael Blakely

Michael Blakely, 81, of Jena, FL passed away April 4, 2021.

Mr. Blakely was born February 17, 1940 to the late Chambers and Kay Blakely in Boston, MA, but had lived in the Steinhatchee area for the last 27 years. He had been an arborist, a commercial fisherman, and had attended the First Baptist Church of Steinhatchee. In his spare time Mr. Blakely enjoyed horseback riding and fishing.

Mr. Blakely is survived by his sons, Christopher Blakely, Lawrence “Billy” Blakely (Renee), and John Blakely (Shelbi); his daughter, Michelle Rubinstein (David); his sister, Martha Dubois; six grandchildren, two, great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his son, Peter Blakely.

A memorial service was held in memory of Mr. Blakely on April 7, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Joe Brooks officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Richard Samuel Hurlston, Sr.

Richard Samuel Hurlston, Sr., passed away peacefully Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton. Richard was born August 22, 1930 in Dayton, OH to William Thomas Hurlston and Trilby Foster Hurlston. After growing up in St. Petersburg, he spent most of his life in Trenton, FL, and resided at Ayers for the past three years.

Richard worked for the St. Petersburg Fire Department, the Florida Department of Agriculture Inspection Station, the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Department, and the Florida Department of Corrections. As a young man, he also worked as a roofer and was enlisted in the Coast Guard.

He was a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church, serving as a deacon, Sunday school director, and choir member.

Richard married Imogene Sanders Hurlston on June 20, 1954. They were inseparable for 65 years, even sharing a room in the nursing home, until her death in February of 2019. Richard was also preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Hurlston Willis.

Richard is survived by his son, Buddy Hurlston (Emily); daughter, Lyn Tomlinson (Todd); eight grandchildren, Kerry Willis, Ricky Biss, Michael Biss (Sarah), Tyler Biss (Kat), Samuel Hurlston, Hannah Cherena (Jacob), Tabitha Vonesh (Ryan), and Naomi Lauderbaugh (John); thirteen great-grandchildren, (and one on the way); his sister, Sharon Twigg (Merl) and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on March 31st at Bethel Baptist Church. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

_______________

Charles A. Polk

Charles A. Polk of Bell, FL, passed away at his home on Monday, March 29, 2021. He was 70 years old. Charles was born on May 16, 1950 to parents, Clifton and Ruth Robertson Polk in Trenton, FL and was a lifelong resident of Bell.

He is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sisters, Sherry Meaders of Bell and Alice McKay of Old Town.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Clara Ethel Downing Rittenhouse

Clara passed away at the age of 81 surrounded by her family and close friends at Haven Hospice in Chiefland, FL on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Clara was born on April 28, 1939, in Gilchrist County, FL. Her parents were Geanie Mae (Horne) and Thomas M. Downing. Clara married Paul J. Rittenhouse, Jr. on December 27, 1956. She is survived by her husband, Paul; daughter, Pamela of St. Johns, FL; son, Thomas of Trenton, FL; sisters, Annette Walker and Linda Anello of St. Petersburg; grandchildren, Ryan Burnette and Tyler Burnette of Atlanta and Jacksonville; great grandsons, Conrad, Persy, Kepler; and by her companion, Nakidra Cook.

A member of the Church of Christ, Clara was a faithful Christian all of her life. She resided in Trenton for the past 11 years. Prior to that, Clara and her family made their home in Fanning Springs. Clara was a longtime federal employee until her retirement in October of 1994. She loved working in her garden, and she treasured teaching children in Sunday School at her church. After training and long practice, Clara became expert in the sugar art of cake decorating, creating beautiful cakes for occasions such as birthdays and weddings. Clara also enjoyed working with fabric, sewing beautiful clothing, making lovely quilts, embroidery and crochet work. Her love of vintage clothing led her to model at area fashion events, something she enjoyed tremendously. Clara became known by the nickname her grandchildren gave her -- ‘Gabby.’ Gabby Clara was a strong, kind, loving woman who will be remembered and missed by her family always and forever.

A memorial service to honor Clara will be held at Watson Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. and a graveside service afterward.

Arrangements are under the direction of Watson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Haven Hospice Chiefland or the Alzheimer’s Association.

For online condolences, please visit watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

William G. Schnorbus “Pastor Bill”

William G. Schnorbus “Pastor Bill”, age 77, went to rest awaiting his heavenly Father’s return, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at home in Old Town, FL. Bill was a native of St. Louis, MI, until moving to Florida.

Bill proudly served in the US Army, following in his father’s footsteps as a paratrooper with the Green Berets during the Vietnam war. After he left the military, Bill went to college and received a Master’s Degree in Education and taught school, becoming a coach and ultimately a principal. Bill left education to work in the private sector in various roles. After moving to Dixie County, he worked as a Classification Officer at the Cross City Correctional Facility, and then worked at the Veteran’s Hospital in Gainesville, FL. When Bill left the Veteran’s Hospital, he became the Pastor at the Cross City Seventh Day Adventist Church. During his leadership at the church, a new church building was completed debt free. He and his wife, Cecelia, started a food mission to provide food for those in need.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Dorothy Clover; grandparents, Bill and Myra Parton and Cecelia Rae’s parents, Phillip and Melba Underhill.

Bill is survived by his wife, Cecelia Rae Schnorbus (nee Underhill); brothers, Don K. (Joyce) Clover, Danny L. Clover and David G. Clover; sisters, Kathryn Sue (Roy) Hood and Ellen K. (Frank) Conforti. Bill is survived by brothers-in-law, Terry (Delores) Underhill, Larry Wayne Underhill, Gary Lynn (Dawn) Underhill; sister-in-law, Cindy (Arthur – deceased) Bellot and many beloved nieces and nephews, multiple extended family members and many friends and acquaintances.

Private services to be held.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Norman Walter Timberman

Norman Walter Timberman, age 79, of Trenton, FL passed away at home on April 2, 2021.

Mr. Timberman was a lifelong resident of Vineland, NJ until his move to Trenton 10 years ago. After Mr. Timberman graduated from Vineland High School he enlisted in the United States Navy. Upon his honorable discharge, he began his own printing business, Duplicate Graphics, which he ran for thirty years before retiring to Florida. Outside of his family and business his other interests were Brearley Lodge #2 F. & A.M., Bridgeton, NJ, Nur Temple A.A.O.N.M.S., Wilmington, DE, and DeMOLAY of New Jersey. While in Florida, he became a member of High Springs Lodge #137, F. & A.M., High Springs, FL. He was a member of High Springs United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of fifty seven years, Margaret (Peg) of Trenton, FL; his son, Russell K. Timberman (Lynn) of Vineland, NJ; his daughter, Kelly L. Blair (Brian) of Germantown, TN; five grandchildren, Kyle (Gwendolyn) Timberman of Mullica Hill, NJ, Kirstin Timberman of Vineland, NJ, Sloane Blair of Jackson, MS, Austin Blair of Germantown, TN and Brooke Blair of Germantown, TN.

A private graveside service will be held in New Jersey. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to First United Methodist Church of High Springs, High Springs, FL or a charity of one’s choice.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

June Wood

June Wood, 86, of Williston, FL passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021.

The Gilchrist County, FL native was a member of Rock Sink Baptist Church in Old Town and also the Cross City Chamber of Commerce. She worked as a bookkeeper, tax service, and a florist.

Mrs. Wood is survived by her sons, Dan (Gale), Kent (Cindy), Joe (Debbie); ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and her brother, Brent Douglas of Kernersville, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Wood; three sisters, and two brothers.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, April 7th at Rock Sink Baptist Church Cemetery in Old Town with Rev. Mike Brown officiating.

________________

Card of Thanks

We would like to thank everyone for the wonderful food and flowers provided at the death of C.D. Most of all we thank you for the many prayers offered in his behalf and visits for the past year since he fell and was unable to get out.

We live in a wonderful county that always responds with such care and love. We count our blessings.

Louetta Moore and Family

_____________