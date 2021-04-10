Career Criminal Arrested by GCSO

Share !



On March 29, 2021, the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary and grand theft at a business located near the city of Trenton. With the assistance of the business owners, employees and detectives, a suspect was quickly developed. Within hours Jared Dwayne Holder (white male, D.O.B: 2/23/1986) of Old Town, FL, was located with the assistance of the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office and ultimately arrested. Holder is a career violent offender with 11 prior felony convictions, and was most previously released back into society on July 15, 2020.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz would like to recognize and thank Capt. Douglas, Lt. Gaston, Lt. Anderson, GCSO Detectives Tremblay and Freeman, and GCSO Deputies Garth Frier and Austin Ritchie for their hard work on this case and getting a quick resolution and arrest in this case.

Holder was arrested for two counts of Burglary of an Unoccupied Conveyance; one count of Grand Theft; one count of Felony Criminal Mischief. His total bond was set at $250,000.

#OneTeamOneMission