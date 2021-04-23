Criminal Justice Students honor 911 Telecommunicators

Share !



Last week was National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in America. The Bell High School Criminal Justice 911 Public Safety Telecommunication students honored our local 911 Telecommunication workers by inviting representatives from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office to BHS. The students presented the 911 Telecommunicators with a cake and banner in appreciation of their hard work in our community.

Michelle Jones, Criminal Justice Instructor at Bell High School, said, “I want to say that working for GCSO as a Deputy Sheriff, I know first-hand how dispatchers are often overlooked and under appreciated. Telecommunicators are our unseen heroes in every community. We wanted to let them know that we do appreciate them.”