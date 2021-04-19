The Trenton Tiger baseball team traveled to Cross City on Friday to take on the District 7 rival Dixie County Bears. The Tigers had defeated the Bears earlier in the season in a 7-inning shoot-out. This game was expected to be a duel as both teams are striving to compete in the District 7 1A standings.
The Bears’ Carson St. Laurent went 6 innings allowing 1 hit, 1 walk while striking out 9 in this game. Kolton Hunt relieved the junior as he took the mound for Dixie County in the 7th, throwing 16 pitches while striking out 1 in the last inning.
The Tigers’ Sam Bryan pitched 5 innings allowing 4 hits, 3 runs, and 2 walks while striking out 6 Dixie batters. Johnny Scott replaced the senior in the 6th inning. The Tigers Jacob Guthrie was credited with Trenton’s hit.
The Bears scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning to take the lead which turned in to be enough to earn the win.
Dixie County baseball shuts out Trenton
The Trenton Tiger baseball team traveled to Cross City on Friday to take on the District 7 rival Dixie County Bears. The Tigers had defeated the Bears earlier in the season in a 7-inning shoot-out. This game was expected to be a duel as both teams are striving to compete in the District 7 1A standings.