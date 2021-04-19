Dixie County baseball shuts out Trenton

Share !



The Trenton Tiger baseball team traveled to Cross City on Friday to take on the District 7 rival Dixie County Bears. The Tigers had defeated the Bears earlier in the season in a 7-inning shoot-out. This game was expected to be a duel as both teams are striving to compete in the District 7 1A standings.

The Bears’ Carson St. Laurent went 6 innings allowing 1 hit, 1 walk while striking out 9 in this game. Kolton Hunt relieved the junior as he took the mound for Dixie County in the 7th, throwing 16 pitches while striking out 1 in the last inning.

The Tigers’ Sam Bryan pitched 5 innings allowing 4 hits, 3 runs, and 2 walks while striking out 6 Dixie batters. Johnny Scott replaced the senior in the 6th inning. The Tigers Jacob Guthrie was credited with Trenton’s hit.

The Bears scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning to take the lead which turned in to be enough to earn the win.