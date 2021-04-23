Education Foundation honors Jose Cintron with Director Emeritus Award

Share !



The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County honored longtime board member Jose Cintron with a plaque during last week’s meeting. Cintron had been a very active member of the Education Foundation Board for many, many years. Helping with all the major activities of the Education Foundation. Mr. Cintron was awarded the Director Emeritus by the Education Foundation Board. The Foundation had a plaque made in his honor which read, “Presented to Jose Cintron Director Emeritus in recognition of your many years of service and dedication to this organization. Presented by the Education Foundation of Gilchrist County 2021.”

Cintron had stepped down from his position as a director when he learned he had stage four cancer near the end of 2020.

Sadly, Mr. Cintron never learned of his award from the Education Foundation because he passed last week. This information was posted about Mr. Cintron online.

Jose Francisco Cintron of Bell, FL, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Tri-County Haven Hospice in Chiefland, Florida. He was 85 years old. He was born on January 14, 1936 to Jose Mario and Aurora Del Moral Cintron in Puerto Rico and had been a resident of Bell since 1985. After attending college for two years he began his long career serving in the United States Air Force where he retired with the rank of Master Sergeant.

Mr. Cintron will be long remembered for his dedication to the students and teachers of Gilchrist County.