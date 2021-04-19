Eleven-year old child was run-over Saturday in Old Town

Share !



An 11 year old girl was playing in a private driveway at 142 SE 894th Avenue in Old Town on Saturday at 12:22 p.m. when the little girl got inside a box that was in the drive way a few feet from the back of a pickup truck that was parked in the driveway. A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper reported that the 45-year old man was unaware that the young girl had gotten into the box when he began to back out of the driveway in the pickup truck. The man was backing out of the driveway when the left rear tire of the truck struck the pedestrian in the box. The driver of the truck and the young girl were both reported to be from Sparks, GA.

Dixie County Emergency Medical Service was dispatched to the scene and they transported the young girl to a helicopter landing zone in Old Town. A UF Health helicopter picked up the victim and transported the child to UF Health Shands in Gainesville. The young girl was reported to have succumbed to her injuries.