From left to right, Hunter Laneau, Easton Douglas, Bertha Sutterfield, Nelsy Diaz-Gomez, Carter Burnett and Joshua Baker. Some of the Bell students who helped out with the Bell FFA Alumni Plant Sale last week. Over $5,000 was raised, and the Alumni would like to thank those who came out to the sale. Funds raised will be used to send FFA members to State Convention and Expo in June where they will attend leadership training.