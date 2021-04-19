Gilchrist County First Responders Appreciation Dinner Saturday

Share !



Gilchrist County First Responders are reminded of their Appreciation Dinner that will be Saturday, April 17th.

Those invited include employees of these Gilchrist County First Responders agencies: Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Police Department, of Corrections, Department of Agriculture, Department of Fish and Wildlife, Highway Patrol, Fire and Rescue, Ayers Health and Rehab Staff, Tri-County Nursing Home Staff and Palms Medical Nursing Staff.

The event is from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held at Vineyard North (Formally Known as Dakota Winery), 14365 US 19, north of Chiefland Fl 32626.

First responders are reminded that the dress is semiformal or your Sunday best, with uniforms optional.

This is a free event of Gilchrist County Responders and their guest. The event will feature a live band, give-a-ways, door prizes and more.