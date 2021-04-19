Gilchrist Graduations Planned

Share !



Bell and Trenton High Schools have announced their plans for the 2021 Baccalaureate and Graduation.

The Bell High School Baccalaureate will be held at the Iris Roberts Auditorium at Bell High School on Sunday, May 16 at 3 in the afternoon.

Trenton High School will hold Baccalaureate on Sunday, May 16, at 6 in the evening, at Pine Grove Baptist Church on County Road 339. Parents and family are invited to attend the THS Baccalaureate Service.

The Bell High School Graduation will be held at the Bell High School Football Field on Thursday, May 20, at 8 in the evening.

The Trenton High School Graduation will be held at the Trenton High School Football Field on Friday, May 21, at 8 in the evening.

Parents, family and friends are invited to attend the graduations.