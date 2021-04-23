Gilchrist Senior 4-H Livestock Judging Team to Represent State of Florida

Share !



The Senior 4-H Livestock Judging Team competed in the state contest in Gainesville on April 10th.

They placed 3rd in the contest and earned the opportunity to travel to Kansas City for the American Royal to represent the State of Florida at this national contest.

This group has been extremely dedicated, practicing throughout the year along with other team members Madison Lane and Alaura Brown.

Please stay tuned for future fundraising efforts to support this hardworking group.

If would like to help send them to Kansas City please contact the Gilchrist County Extension Office at 463-0174.