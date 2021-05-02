Jonathan Fussell to become Eagle Scout

Share !



Bell resident Jonathan Fussell, son of Aaron and Nicole Fussell, will become an Eagle Scout on Saturday, May 15. Jonathan will also turn 18 years old on that date. Needless to say, his family will be celebrating Jonathan’s accomplishments on that date.

The presentation of the Eagle Scout Award will take place during his Court of Honor held at his home. The Eagle Scout Award was made possible by the assistance of his parents, who acted as his Lone Scout leaders, also by the Chiefland Boy Scouts, where he earned some of his 42 Scout badges in years past. Jonathan even received help from his 4-H Club where he has been a member for the past 10 years. The Helping Hands 4-H Club members volunteered to help him collect food for an area food pantry. He also mentored his younger brother in Cub Scouts, while earning his Eagle Scout Award.

Jonathan said, he enjoyed helping others so collecting the food was a pleasure. He has also enjoyed the arts and craft projects, as well as the archery he participated in during his five years in the Boy Scouts of America. Two more of his favorite Scouting activities were camping and hiking.

The Eagle Scout Award is important to a Scout and the highest recognition offered in Scouting. The responsibility of an Eagle Scout is to live with honor, loyalty, be courageous, to be cheerful, and to live in service to others.

He received from the Marine Corps League of Jacksonville a Good Citizenship Award. The North Florida Council Boy Scouts of America and Jack L. Sears, Jr. the Scout Executive of Boy Scouts of America, North Florida Council sent Jonathan congratulations letters.

Congratulations Jonathan!