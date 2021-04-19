Remembering Ramirez and Lindsey on Monday, April 19th

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

For much of the country, April 19, does not have any special meaning, it is not a holiday or an important date on the calendar.

But, in all of Gilchrist County the date of April 19, will always have a special meaning. April 19, will always be a day to remember, a day to reflect on the tragedy that accrued in a local restaurant in Trenton. On that day a lone gunman shot and killed two Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office Deputies as they waited for their lunch in the small dinning room of a local restaurant. Sergeant Noel Ramirez was 29, at the time of his death, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey was only 25, at the time of his death.

The 59 year old, white gunman who shot Ramirez and Lindsey killed them only because they were deputies. The officers had no prior contact with the killer.

Soon after the deputies were killed Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz said, “The senseless act committed by this coward has shaken us, but we will endure.” Sheriff Schultz was right the City of Trenton and Gilchrist County has endured, but many citizens of this county will always pause on April 19th to honor these two respected officers who lost their lives for no reason.

At the beginning of April the City of Trenton hung over a dozen Thin Blue Line flags on both sides of Main Street in honor of Sgt. Ramirez and Deputy Lindsey. City Manager Lyle Wilkerson said, “As long as I serve as City Manager of Trenton we will fly the law enforcement flags every April, to honor the fallen deputies, I hope they keep on flying those flags long after I’m gone.”

The thin blue line flag design started years ago and the idea is that law enforcement is the force that stands between law and order and chaos, the force that safeguards society against disorder.

On Monday, April 19, 2021 at 3 p.m., the third anniversary of the murders of the GCSO officers, please take a moment to remember Sergeant Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey. You might also pray for their families and the loved ones they left behind, as well as the Gilchrist County Sheriff Office and law enforcement as a whole.