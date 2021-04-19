Runnin’ Bulldogs hit the Home Track one more time

Share !



By Brad Surrency

The Runnin’ Bulldog Track and Field team hosted their last regular track meet of the season at the “Dawg Track” against the Union County Tigers on Tuesday, April 6th.

Both boys’ and girls’ teams performed well, with the boys falling to Union County 80 to 43 and girls team defeating the Lady Tigers by a score of 86 to 20. Highlights from the meet include: On the boys’ side, Colby Herring placed 1st on the shot put with a distance of 36 feet, 6 inches and placed 1st in the discus throw with a distance of 92 feet and 4 inches. Jayson Marino placed 3rd on shot put with a 31 feet, 6 inch distance and Kolton Williams placed third in discus, throwing a distance of 86 feet, 9 inches. John Spieglmyer placed 1st in high jump with 5 feet, 4 inches. Jayson Marino and Denver Anderson placed 1st and 2nd in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.45 seconds and 13.03 seconds. Denver Anderson also came in 1st place in the 200 meter run with a time of 27:22 seconds. The boys’ 4x800 relay team defeated Union County with a time of 10 minutes, 08 seconds. The team consists of Rhett Rankin, Braeden Manders, Josh Manders, and John Spieglmyer.

On the girls’ side, Nicole Shepard once again dominated on the discus, triple jump, and high jump winning 1st place on all three events. At discus, Shepard threw 72 feet, 5 inches with Victoria Cannon placing third with a throw of 45 feet, 6 inches. At triple jump, Shepard’s distance was 31 feet, 2 inches and on high jump, her height was 5 feet, 3 inches. Jaden Riess also owned the 100 meter dash (13.01 seconds), the 200 meter run (28:45 seconds), and the 400 meter run (1 minute, 05 seconds). Hailey Minshew placed 2nd in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.55 seconds and also placed 2nd in the 200 meter run (29:76). McKinnley Downing placed 1st in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 21.5 seconds and Riley Whitaker placed 1st in the 300 hurdles with a time of 1 minute, 01 seconds. The Lady Bulldogs took all three places on the 800 meter run with Melonie Piechocki placing 1st (2 minutes, 57 seconds), Rayanah Mkuu placing 2nd (3 minutes, 03 seconds), and Brittney Hunt finishing 3rd (3 minutes, 06 seconds). In the long jump, McKinnley Downing took 1st place with a jump of 14 feet, 1 and a half inches and Hailey Minshew placed 2nd with a distance of 13 feet, 3 and a half inches. The Lady Bulldogs’ 4x800 relay team placed first (Melonie Piechocki, Rayanah Mkuu, Brittney Hunt, and Autumn Stanley) with a time of 12 minutes, 42 seconds and the 4x100 relay team claimed 1st place (McKinnley Downing, Toni Stevens, Riley Whitaker, and Hailey Minshew) with a time of 57.89 seconds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs will be getting ready for the upcoming district track and field meet which will be held at the Oak Hall School in Gainesville on April 17th. This will be a big test for the young Bulldog track and field team as they compete against the two track and field powerhouse teams of Branford and Oak Hall plus other local teams in the district.