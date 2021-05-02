School District Hires New Director of Resource Development and Career and Technical Education

Share !



By Janet Bradley

At the April 6, 2021 Gilchrist School Board Meeting, Dorota Micale was hired as the new Director of Resource Development and Career and Technical Education (CTE) for the Gilchrist School District. She comes to GCSD from the Osceola County School District with seventeen years of experience in education. She worked as an elementary and special needs teacher, a math and science instructional coach, school dean, and as an administrator at the K-8 level.

Micale will be responsible for writing and monitoring federal projects along with overseeing the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. Gilchrist Schools have numerous CTE programs at both middle/high schools. Bell High School is the site for the Academy of Health Related Professions, Criminal Justice, Engineering, Agritechnology, and a Business Program. Trenton High school CTE programs include Construction, Engineering, Agritechnology, Agri-cultural Biotechnology, Business, and IT. Micale is familiar with the Agritechnology and Engineering programs as they were programs at her previous school.

Micale is looking forward to serving the school district. She has already met most of the CTE teachers, and many other people throughout the district. She stated, “Everyone is knowledgeable, kind, and genuine.” She also said, “I am a good listener, and listen for the needs of others. I am service oriented and want everyone to know I am here to help in any way”.

A native of Gainesville, and a graduate of Gainesville High School, Micale is excited to be back in the area. She and her family plan to enjoy the springs, rivers, and natural resources of Gilchrist County. The school district and community welcomes her and her family to our county.