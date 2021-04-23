Students visit Emergency Operations Center

Share !



The 911 Public Safety Tele-communication students from Bell High School took a trip to the Gilchrist County Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday, April 13th. Since the students learn about the different emergency response vehicles that fire fighters utilize, they were given the task of washing the vehicles for the firefighters. The students had a great time and the firefighters greatly appreciated their hard work.

Emergency Operations Chief James Campbell spoke to the students about his job experiences, the importance of furthering their education as well as the opportunities that is offered within our county.

Emergency Management Director Ralph Smith gave them a tour of the EOC and spoke to the students about how it operates during incidents such as hurricanes. Director Smith also provided CPR instruction to the students and they were able to receive their CPR certifications.