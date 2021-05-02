Trenton defeats Lafayette, improves to 14-1

Share !



The Trenton girls softball team improved their overall record to 14-1 as they defeated the visiting Lafayette Hornets Friday to complete their 2021 regular season. The Tigers’ Darian Ingram struck out 10 and allowed 3 hits and 2 walks in this seven-inning game. The Tigers’ bats got off to a slow start scoring 1 run in the third. Addison Allaire hit a 2 RBI single in the fourth inning to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead. Darian Ingram had 2 RBI singles that clearly opened up this game to give the Tigers a 9-1 lead going into the seventh.

The Tigers are currently ranked #2 behind the #1 ranked Dixie County Bears in the FHSAA 1A softball poll. Trenton and Dixie County will be competing in the District 7 softball tournament this week in Chiefland. The Dixie County Bears are ranked #1 in District 7 as they received a bye. The Lady Bears will play the winner of Newberry #4 vs Bronson #5 on Tuesday. Trenton is #2 and played #3 Chiefland on Tuesday night. The winners of these games will play in the Championship matchup on Thursday at 7 p.m. It is exciting to see the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in FHSAA 1A pole compete for a District Title. Go Tigers!