Share !



Jr. and Sr. Trenton FFA Chapter members gathered at the Trenton Elementary bus loop to help with a Trenton FFA Alumni Fern Sale on Saturday, April 3. The Alumni would like to thank all those who came out and supported the Trenton Chapters by purchasing a fern. Funds raised at this event will be used to support the Chapters as they attend FFA events, conferences and leadership training. The FFA Alumni sold 100 ferns at this event.