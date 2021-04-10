Visitation opens, with hugs included, at Ayers Health and Rehab Center

Share !



Residents and patients of Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton opened its doors to visitors recently. Joanna Buckles, who has been the Administrator at the Ayers Health and Rehab for the past 31 years said on Monday, “It was a beautiful experience this weekend watching all the hugs.” For many residents this was actually the first hugs they have received in a year.

Many full time residents like Mrs. Francis Martin, who is 100, were all to glad to visit with their grand and even great grandchilden up close. Kason Philman and Mrs. Martin enjoyed a card game last Wednesday afternoon while Kason and his mother Rochelle visited with Mrs. Martin.

Buckles said, almost all the residents have been vaccinated, and those that have been vaccinated can receive those long awaited hugs.

Visitors do not have to be vaccinated only the residents have to be vaccinated. All visitors must wear a mask and be screened, but with an appointment, visits and hugs are happening at Ayers.

Appointments can be made by calling 538-1804 and leaving a message which includes the time and date a visit is requested. Family members and friends as well as volunteers are going to be allowed to visit.

Tri-County Nursing Home, near Fanning Springs, has opened for visitation also. Visitors need to call 463-1222 and ask for Vivian to set up an appointment to visit their family or friend. Visits will be held outside if weather permits, and if weather is bad visits will be moved indoors. Visitors must wear a mask and social distance from residents and only two visitors are allowed to visit at a time. Appointments to visit are held Monday through Friday in the morning and afternoon by appointment only.