Wellborn youth killed in SUV accident

A 16-youth old youth was driving a Sport Utility Vehicle north on 37th Road in Suwannee County at 12:00 a.m. Sunday, March 28, when he drove through the intersection of US-27, reported Corporal Beagle of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver failed to stop at the Stop sign and crossed over both travel lanes on US-27. When the SUV landed, it entered onto the north grassy shoulder of US-27 where it began to overturn. The driver was by himself, was not wearing a seat belt and he was ejected from the vehicle. Emergency medical personnel responded to the accident where they pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.