A 16-youth old youth was driving a Sport Utility Vehicle north on 37th Road in Suwannee County at 12:00 a.m. Sunday, March 28, when he drove through the intersection of US-27, reported Corporal Beagle of the Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver failed to stop at the Stop sign and crossed over both travel lanes on US-27. When the SUV landed, it entered onto the north grassy shoulder of US-27 where it began to overturn. The driver was by himself, was not wearing a seat belt and he was ejected from the vehicle. Emergency medical personnel responded to the accident where they pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.
Wellborn youth killed in SUV accident
A 16-youth old youth was driving a Sport Utility Vehicle north on 37th Road in Suwannee County at 12:00 a.m. Sunday, March 28, when he drove through the intersection of US-27, reported Corporal Beagle of the Florida Highway Patrol.