Share !



The 2021 Trenton High School Graduation was held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the school football stadium.

The Trenton Symphonic Band played a wonderful rendition of Pomp and Circumstance as the Seniors came onto the field.

Keeli Zingaro lead the crowd as they said the Pledge of Allegiance. Then senior Steven Wright played the National Anthem on the baritone for those gathered for the event.

Senior Lillian Wilkerson welcomed the guest to the Commencement Ceremony. She said, reaching graduation had been a 13 year journey for the class of 2021.

Raelin Colley introduced the special guests which included the Superintendent Dr. James Surrency, Assistant Superintendent Darby Allen and the School Board and Board Attorney.

Blake Herrington, the Trenton High School Salutatorian, gave his address to the class. Herrington told his classmates not to sweat the small stuff. He also shared a favorite bible verse, Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” In closing, Herrington wished his fellow seniors the best of luck and left them with a final thought. “No matter where you go, there you are” said Blake Herrington.

The Class of 2021 Valedictorian, Savannah Capps, reminded her classmates of their many happy years at THS during her speech. She thanked her family for their support and her friends saying, “I will be forever grateful to you.” She spoke of middle school dodge ball, times spent at the softball field and how Trenton is 100% her home.

Capps said, “Do not live in fear, overcome fear. Be kind, choose to spread kindness to those around you. Good luck to you all on your future journeys.”

Class member Kayla Corbin did a beautiful job of singing “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw, during the graduation.

Followed by Principal Cheri Langford, who spoke to the class telling them to work hard and complimenting them for being such a close knit group of friends. Of the class of 86 students, four seniors will be entering the military. She thanked those seniors for their willingness to serve their country. She thanked the senior class parents for raising some fine young women and men.

Dr. James Surrency addressed the seniors congratulating them for their sacrifice and hard work. He told the seniors that graduation was not an end, but a beginning.

The seniors gave their mothers a flower and thanked their parents for their support through the years during the parent dedication part of the evening.

Seniors were awarded their diplomas by their principal and the superintendent.

The 2021 Trenton High School Commencement Ceremony ended with Bevin Smith giving the closing prayer.