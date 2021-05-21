93rd Annual Bell FFA Banquet Celebrates the Achievements of chapter members

Share !



The 93rd Bell FFA Banquet was held on Tuesday, May 11th at the Bell Elementary cafeteria. The event started with the recognition of their former and longtime FFA Advisor, Bill Martin. Martin was the agricultural teacher at Bell High School for the past 28 years.

Martin told the students that last year, his final year teaching, had ended so unexpectedly in March when the students left for Spring Break and never returned. He felt he never had a chance to tell them goodbye. Martin praised his former students, his family, and faculty at BHS during his retirement address. The 2019-2020 Officer team presented Mr. Martin and his wife Kim with a gift and thanked them for their many years of dedication to Bell FFA.

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of Industry Certifications to the students who are part of the Agriscience Academy. All total, 139 certifications were announced this year. Each certification gives credentials to students for high wage careers but also prepares students for college. The Agricultural certifications, also can earn students up to five college credits, and for students who earn two or more certifications can provide two years of paid college tuition through the Florida Bright Futures CAPE scholarship.

At any FFA banquet, the FFA Degree Awards are highlighted. This year’s Discovery FFA Degree winners were Fisher Langford, Jordyn LeFebvre, Maddie Smith, Jaci Smith, Autumn Cook, and Lizzy Bagby.

The Greenhand Degree was earned by Jaidon Lovett, Carter Burnett, Waylon McCumber, Easton Douglas, Hayden Philman, Savannah Hazzard, Franicis Riordian, Hunter Lanuea, Bryan Reyes, Ben Shochet, Hayden Brown, Victoria Cannon, Kiara Cobb, Marc Exendin, Kendall Hadden, Landon Holtsclaw, Jackson LeFebvre, Dalton Parrott, Joshua Sheffield, Lucas Smith, Nathan Stewart, A. J. Hook, Toni Stevens, and Trace Faulkner.

Several students will go on to compete at FFA State Convention including Carleigh Newsom who won the District Extemporaneous Public Speaking contest. Newsom also won the Prepared Public Speaking and will compete again at regional contest this June.

It was announced that the Jr. Dairy Judging team placed 4th at the State Contest and will be recognized at the Florida FFA Convention. The team members are Maddie Smith, Lizzie Bagby, Fisher Langford, and Joyce Teague.

The members who earned Chapter FFA Degrees were Zachary Powell, Maddie Geiger, Alaina Blair, Kinleigh Cooper, Justin Nash, Emily Mullinaz, Bertha Sutterfield, A.J. Class, Ty Powell, Colby Herring, Ashlee Thomas, Hunter Baumann, Dustin Brown, Janice Nazworth, and Carleigh Newsom.

The State FFA Degree was announced and Kaylee Douglas will receive her State FFA Degree at the State Convention in June.

Honorary membership awards were presented to Mr. Howell and Judge Sheree Lancaster, Logan and Kira Cutts and Bill and Kim Martin.

Middle School FFA Advisor, Debbie Jones recognized her officer team and talked a little about each officer.

Sr. FFA Advisor, Brett Wasden presented the Outstanding FFA member award to Patrick Smith. Wasden said, “Patrick is a prime example of a selfless leader. I believe he serves as a role model for his peers because of his work ethic.” Wasden also recognized his Sr. officer team.

The 2021-2022 Officer teams were installed and the Closing Ceremonies ended the banquet.