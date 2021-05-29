Bell High School Graduation 2021

Share !



A happy group of Bell High School Seniors were proud to walk onto the football field on Thursday evening, May 20, 2021, for their high school graduation.

The BHS Purple Powerhouse Band played for the processional and the Bell High School JROTC presented the colors. Madison Sapp, class Historian, lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

After the seniors were seated Logan Laneau, class Treasurer, welcomed the special guests and those attending the Commencement Ceremony.

Principal Lisa Barry introduced the special guests.

A few tears, and lots of hugs were shared by seniors, their parents and grandparents as the band played “Five more minutes” during the Parent Presentation time.

The Class of 2021 Salutatorian, Sabrina Holmes’ speech included reminiscing about some of the pitfalls of high school and the joys of making good friends through their years at BHS. Holmes told her classmates, “If you don’t go after what you want, you will never have it.” She went on to thank the faculty for the influence they had on the class. In closing Holmes said, “Thank you Bell High School, its been real.”

Lisa Barry shared her hopes for the class of 2021, which included her list of 10 tips for leading a successful life. Barry said, “To the parents, I am grateful for the opportunity to educate your child and keep them safe. To the seniors, I am extremely proud of you” then she reminded them of their class motto, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” Mahatma Gandhi. She also cautioned them to stay true to themselves.

Superintendent Dr. James Surrency shared a few words of encouragement. Dr. Surrency said, “Graduation is not an end, it is the beginning of all your tomorrows.”

Class Valedictorian Melonie Piechocki thanked God, her parents and friends for their love and support though the years, during her speech. She told her fellow graduates, “May we always remember the good times we shared.” Then she reminded them to choose wisely and to persevere through trying times. Then she said, when one door closes another door opens. In closing Piechocki congratulated the class of 2021.

The seniors were presented their diplomas as their names were called by Lynette Langford school guidance councilor.

Closing Comments were given by class President Cassidy Pinner and the event ended with Audrey Thomas leading the class of 96 seniors in the school Alma Mater.