Bell High School Students Participate in Unified Sports Special Olympics

On May 11, students at Bell High School enjoyed a Special Olympic field day. Each student from the Life Skills program and a Partner participated in events such as the Long Jump, Basketball, Bowling, Cornhole, Battleship and an Obstacle course. They also had some non-competitive events such as painting, dancing, water balloon toss and working with plants. This amazing field day supported the inclusion movement as Seniors, Juniors and Sophomores engaged with all students equally and everyone had a great time. “I am very proud of Bell High School Students,” one teacher said watching the event, “They really showed their hearts. This day was truly a blessing.” It was an event that they hope to repeat every year.

Many Thank You’s from our class to the following and anyone we missed: We could not have made any of it happen without Superintendent, Dr. Jim Surrency; Principal, Lisa Barry; Director of Special Education, Mandy Brock; Sheriff, Bobby Schultz and the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Department. We also thank the teachers and sponsors at Bell High School, especially Health Academy Students, Becky Thomas; Criminal Justice, Michelle Jones; Bell FFA Chapter, Brent Wasden; Bell JROTC Cadets, 1st Sgt. Meinholz and Col. Reneau; Bell FBLA, Kristi Martin; Bell Journalism, Janet Johnson; Bell Tech Wizard, John Sloan and WBLE, Andrea Bagby. Thank you to our community supporters, Ms. Elizabeth from Mission in Action Nursery and the Ladies from Bell Baptist for the food.