Bell Middle/High School Receives Water Resource Funding

Bell Middle/High School has received a $1,495.34 grant from the Suwannee River Water Management District (District) through the Educational Water Resource Funding Program for the Native Florida and Florida Friendly Plants Landscaping with Drip Irrigation project. This project is focused on the use of Florida native and Florida friendly plants that will use drip irrigation to provide the campus with aesthetically pleasing and environmentally healthy landscaping and will educate students on the importance of Florida’s water resources.

Bell Middle/High School used the funds to complete the Native Florida and Florida Friendly Plants Landscaping with Drip Irrigation project in the front of the Bell Middle/High School administration building. The project was completed on April 24, 2021 with the help of several students, community members, and area landscaping and nursery companies. A total of 75 students participated in the project and learned about the importance of water conservation through landscaping.

The District’s Educational Water Resource Funding Program provides schools and community groups the opportunity to receive funding for projects focused on educating residents and visitors about the importance of improving water quality, conserving water, flood protection and natural systems restoration. Seven grants totaling $19,416.34 were awarded to schools by the District.

For more information about the Native Florida and Florida Friendly Plants Landscaping with Drip Irrigation project, contact Chet Collins at 352-463-3232 or collinsc@mygcsd.org. For questions regarding the Educational Water Resource Funding Program, please contact Lindsey Covington, public communications coordinator for the District, at Lindsey.Covington@SRWMD.org or 386.362.1001.

