Braley Hines wins Gilchrist Farm Bureau Youth Speech Contest

The Gilchrist County Farm Bureau held their annual speech contest on May 17th, at the Trenton Community Center.

A total of five young women entered the competition. Those entered were Kiara Cobb, Emily Mullinax and Bertha Sutterfield, all three girls are Bell FFA Sr. Chapter members. Braley Hines and Lois Bachle are Trenton FFA Chapter members. The 2021 topic chosen by Florida Farm Bureau was, “Agriculture impacts everyone’s daily life. What are the three effective ways to educate young people about agriculture?”

Each young woman presented many facts about agriculture and ways to entice young people to become more interested in agriculture. They each suggested ways to teach youth that agriculture touches every part of our lives. Some of the speeches suggested that more field trips to actual working farms would teach young people where their food actually comes from. Some suggested more YouTube videos of farming and one thought 4-H and FFA Chapters play a vital roll in teaching youth about agriculture through their farm day events for elementary students.

The speech contest was hosted by the Gilchrist Farm Bureau’s Womens Group.

After each speech, the judges would ask the speaker several questions about the topic and their speech. The three judges were: Jared Lanier, Farm Bureau, District 4 Field Representative; Pam Parrott a former State FFA Officer and extemporaneous speaker; and Tyler Pittman, the Gilchrist County Extension Agent.

Rachel Penabella of the Farm Bureau Womens Group said, “The five students did a great job with their speeches.” Then she announced the winner, Braley Hines took first place, Lois Bachle won second and Bertha Sutterfield placed third. Hines received a check for $200 and her FFA Chapter received $100. Bachle received a $100 check and her FFA Chapter received $50. Sutterfield was awarded a check for $50 and her FFA Chapter received $25.

Hines will move on to the District competition later this year where she will compete again. If she wins that contest she will move on to the state competition in October.

This speech contest is a yearly event sponsored by the Gilchrist County Farm Bureau. The contest is open to any student who is at least 14 years of age, and not over 18 years of age as of September of that year. Students must also be a resident of Gilchrist County.