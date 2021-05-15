Delinquent Tax List has been released

Share !



The 2020 Gilchrist County Delinquent Tax List, as well as the Tangible Personal Property List, is included in the May 13th issue of the Gilchrist County Journal.

Per Florida Statute 197.402, .403, all unpaid taxes are advertised in the local newspaper prior to the 2021 tax certificate sale on June 1, 2021.

Gilchrist County Tax Collector Michael McElroy said, “this year’s delinquent tax roll is the smallest in several years.” The 2020 delinquent tax list contains 1,003 parcels whereas the 2019 delinquent tax list contained 1,297 parcels.

McElroy said citizens can still pay their taxes until May 28, 2021.

Citizens must pay their delinquent taxes by cash, cashier’s check or money order before 4:30 p.m. on that date.

Property taxes in Florida are due on November 1st each year and those taxes become delinquent on April 1st of each year. If taxes are not paid by April 1st a 3% penalty is added per Florida Statute. If the taxes are not paid by May 28th at 4:30 p.m. a tax certificate will be sold on the first day of June to the lowest interest rate bidder. This sale is held online with RealAuction at https://gilchristfl.realtaxlien.com. This sale gives the purchaser a tax certificate against the property for delinquent taxes, interest and advertising fee. The auction determines the interest rate investors will receive on the certificate. Instead of bidding in dollars, investors bid interest rates at the auction starting at 18% and going down to as little as .25%. The bidder who is willing to accept the lowest bid return is issued the tax certificate. The tax certificates issued are valid for seven years from the date of the sale.

Once the tax certificate is two years old the holder of the tax certificate may apply for a tax deed application on the property.

After the application has been made for a tax deed a title search is ordered from a Title Company. Once the title search is delivered to the Tax Collector’s office they will send all documentation along with a letter to the Clerk of Court who will follow their procedures according to Florida Statutes, which includes advertising in the local newspaper for four weeks that a tax deed on the property has been applied for.

On the day that the Clerk’s Office holds the auction the property goes to the highest bidder.

It is important that property owners who move contact the Gilchrist County Tax Collector’s office at 352-463-3178 or toll free at 1-800-240-3207. “Often people move and do not notify the Tax Collector’s office of their new mailing address, when property tax notices are sent out to incorrect address they are returned by the post office and the property owner misses their notifications.” said Felicia Calkin who is the Tax Supervisor in the Tax Collectors Office. Compiling the Delinquent Tax List is part of Calkin’s job.

The Delinquent Tax List will be published in the local newspaper on May 13, May 20 and May 27.

The Tangible Personal Property Tax list will be published only one week, May 13. This is a list of business owners who failed to pay their tangible personal property. Tangible Personal Property includes business furnishing, fixtures, signs, supplies, tools, and equipment used in the operation of a business. McElroy said most businesses fall within the $25,000 Tangible Personal Property Exemption. For this exemption business owners must file a DR-405 by April 1, with the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office.

The Gilchrist County Tax Collector’s office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 220 S. Main Street in Trenton, Monday through Friday and from 9:00 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday only at 1140 S. Main Street in Bell.