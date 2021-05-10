Final Drive-Thru Covid Vaccine Clinic held on April 28

Share !



Wednesday, April 28, was the last Department of Health Vaccine drive through at the Gilchrist County Ag Complex between Trenton and Bell. The Gilchrist Department of Health vaccinated 6,300 people for Covid 19. Of those 6,300 people 2496 were Gilchrist residents.

The vaccine clinic was held from March 11 until April 28, at the Gilchrist County Ag Complex, aka as the Rodeo Arena, and during that time a whole lot of people helped make the clinic possible. During the last clinic on April 28, Natalie McKellips the Health Officer for Dixie, Gilchrist and Levy Counties said on Wednesday, “We appreciated the help of all the people who worked tirelessly each week to help with the clinic.” Some of the many people who helped were Department of Health employees, Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners and Bobby Crosby, Ralph Smith of Gilchrist Emergency Management, the National Guard both Air Force and Army, Health Heroes, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, and Smith Septic.

The Department of Health in Trenton will be giving vaccines at their office. Citizens should call 352-463-3120, for an appointment to receive a vaccine. They currently have plenty of appointments available.