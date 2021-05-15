Jaden Riess and Nicole Shepherd Participate in State Track Meet

Share !



Bell High School Track and Field athletes, Jaden Riess and Nicole Shepherd represented their school at the Class 1A State Track and Field Finals at Hodges Stadium on the campus of the University of North Florida on Friday, May 7.

Nicole Shepherd was able to stand on the podium and receive the silver medal as she placed 2nd in the state in the high jump with a jump of 4 feet, 11.75 inches. The sophomore also placed 14th at the triple jump with a jump of 32 feet, 01.50 inches. Fellow sophomore Jaden Riess finished 14th at the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute 02.14 seconds.

“We were extremely proud with how Nicole finished today”, Coach Brad Surrency commented. “To have her match up with the best of the best in the 1A classification for the state of Florida is a huge deal. Now that she has gotten a taste of being in the top three in high jump, she is hungry for that gold medal.” It was a great way to end the 2021 season. “My coaching staff and I are looking forward to next season and are hoping to send even more athletes to represent Bell High School at the state meet.”