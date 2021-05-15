May 13, 2021 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2019-DP-0007

IN THE INTEREST OF:

E.Z.S.G. (M)

W.D.F.G. (M)

___________________________ /

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: ERIC GRAVES

Address unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to E.Z.S.G., a male child, born on January 13, 2008, and W.D.F.G., a male child, born on September 30, 2009 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 14th DAY OF JUNE, 2021 at 10:20 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 9th day of April 2021.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY D. Gorton

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Alison Franklin, Esquire

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No: 837571

1000 NE 16th Avenue, Bldg. J,

MS 13/04

Gainesville, FL 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6158;

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email Address:

alison.franklin@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email Address(es):

tiara.telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 2021

__________________

Fanning Springs

City Attorney RFP’S

The City of Fanning Springs seeks a highly experienced Attorney to serve as the City’s legal adviser. An established record of correctly evaluating a broad range of complex and controversial legal matters, providing sound legal advice, and maintaining positive working relationships, is critical to success in this position. The ideal candidate will also have the demonstrated ability to succeed in a fast-paced and results-oriented work environment. Outstanding management and leadership skills will be required.

The City Attorney will be required to work with the City Clerk and the Mayor on day to day issues of administration of the City and attend a City Council meeting one time per month. (This meeting is currently held on the first Tuesday of each month at 5:00 p.m.) As Chief Legal Advisor to the City government, the City Attorney must have a broad knowledge of State and Federal laws, regulations and codes applicable to municipalities, the City’s ordinances and Charter, and their implications for day-to-day business operations. Responsibilities include but not limited to: providing legal advice and oversight for regulating land use development, environmental matters, utility issues, employment law, contracts, tort defense, code enforcement, civil litigation, ordinance and regulation, state and federal grants, development/revision, and general law issues.

Other requirements include a Juris Doctorate degree or equivalent from an American Bar Association accredited law school and the ability to practice law in the State of Florida upon assumption of this position. Candidates should also have trial experience and managerial or supervisory experience in a government setting. Strong knowledge of the legislative process and the development of municipal codes and ordinances are necessary. A high level of energy, enthusiasm, integrity, ethics, and commitment to public service is a must. Proof of applicable insurance must be available upon request.

Candidates RFP’S should include: Retainer fees per month, with a description of services, and additional service fees (per hourly rate).

Candidates RFP’S are required to submit one (1) original and seven (7) copies in a sealed envelope marked “City Attorney RFP’S”. Proposals must be received by 1:00 pm, June 17, 2021 at the, City of Fanning Springs, 17651 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs, FL. 32693, Attention: Mrs. Sheila Watson, City Clerk.

The City of Fanning Springs reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal process and to award the contract in the best interest of the City.

THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS SUPPORTS “EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYMENT”.

Publish May 13, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2021-03

A request by FDEP/TITTF, as owner, and Phillip T. Stone, as applicant and agent, requesting Site and Development Plan approval for a Master Site Plan to include ranger residence replacement in an ESA-2 and A-2 mixed land use category, located on approximately 245.00 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser as 7450 NE 60th Street, High Springs, Gilchrist County, Florida 32643. Tax Parcel Number: 35-07-16-0000-0001-0000. The property is also known as the Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish May 13, 2021

_______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SRWMD OTTER SPRINGS DWTU

DEP GRANT AGREEMENT

NO. LPS0037 SRWMD CONTRACT NO. 19/20-107 NATURE COAST REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY (NCRWA) GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Sealed Bids for the construction of the SRWMD Otter Springs DWTU project will be received by Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (NCRWA), at the office of the City Clerk, City of Fanning Springs, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693, until 2:00 p.m. local time on June 15, 2021, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The Project consists of constructing 2,800 LF of 8” PVC gravity sewer piping, 13 manholes, service laterals, abandonment of 20 septic tanks, one duplex pump station with 700 LF of 4” PVC force main, distributed wastewater treatment unit, effluent disposal force main system, absorption field system, electrical improvements, and associated restoration activities. Additive Alternate No. 1 includes an emergency power system for the pump station.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a unit price basis as indicated in the Bid Form.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Mittauer & Associates, Inc., 580-1 Wells Road, Orange Park, Florida 32073, (904) 278-0030. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office, Monday through Friday (excluding Holidays), and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Bidding Documents also may be examined at the office of the City Clerk, City of Fanning Springs, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693, Monday through Friday (excluding Holidays).

Bidding Documents will be provided electronically as portable document format (PDF) files and as printed Bidding Documents, both for a non-refundable charge of $120 per set payable to “Mittauer & Associates, Inc.” Upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment, the digital files will be emailed, and the printed Bidding Documents will be sent via UPS Ground. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

In order to be considered, Bidders must have prior experience as a general contractor in wastewater collection systems in accordance with the requirements contained in the Instructions to Bidders. Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Publish May 13, 2021

NOTICE 2020 TANGIBLE

PERSONAL PROPERTY TAXES DELINQUENT APRIL 1, 2021

Notice: 2020 Tangible Personal Property taxes became delinquent April 1, 2021 and are drawing interest at the rate of eighteen percent (18%) per year. Warrants will be issued directing the seizure and sale of the property if the delinquent taxes are not paid. The amounts shown include delinquent taxes, fees and interest through May 31, 2021. Taypayers wishing to pay their delinquent taxes must pay by cash, cashier’s check or moneyorder.

The names of the delinquent Personal Property taxpayers and the cost of advertising are as follows:

=============================

1 010865-50 - 275.26

EL TACO REGIO

317 N MAIN

TRENTON

=============================

2 010880-00 - 4,236.80

ELLIE RAY’S RV RESORT

3349 NW 110 ST

BRANFORD, FL 32008

=============================

3 016990-00 - 461.13

JOHNSON & SONS DUMPSTER AND

8479 SE SR 26

8479 SE SR 26

=============================

4 018500-30 - 3,633.21

JWW CONSTRUCTION LLC

8270 SE 80TH

NEWBERRY

=============================

5 021030-00 - 229.98

LANGFORD JOEY D II

=============================

6 027430-50 - 1,059.37

NISHY CORP

7680 N US HWY 19

FANNING SPRINGS

=============================

7 033450-00 - 452.47

RASHID MAMUNUR & RAWSAN AKTER

6519 NW CR 340

BELL

=============================

8 041560-00 - 489.97

TRIMM AUCTION SERVICES LLC

535 SE SR 26

TRENTON

=============================

9 043300-11 - 509.77

MAWLA MD GOLAM &

7560 HWY 19

FANNING SPRINGS, FL

=============================

Publish May 13, 2021

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2021-CP-00010

IN RE: ESTATE OF LULA DARLENE WESLEY,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LULA DARLENE WESLEY, deceased, whose date of death was February 14, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (THIRTY) 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 13, 2021.

Attorney for Petitioner:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Holly M. Bussard

8220 SE CR 337

Trenton, FL 22693

Pub. May 13 and 20, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF AGENCY ACTION TAKEN BY THE SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PERMIT NUMBER:

WOD-041-239707-1

DATE ISSUED: April 22, 2021

DATE EXPIRES: April 22, 2026

COUNTY: Gilchrist

TRS: S5 T8S R14E

PERMITTEE: Linda Long

7189 NW 52nd Street

Bell, FL 32619

PROJECT: Long Workshop

Upon completion, the approved entity to which operation and maintenance may be transferred pursuant to rule 62-330.310 and 62-330.340 or 40B-4.1130, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.) shall be:

Linda Long 7189 NW 52nd Street

Bell, FL 32619

Based on the information provided to the Suwannee River Water Management District (District), the above mentioned project has met the conditions of issuance as found in subsection 62-330.301, subsections 62-330.407 through 62-330.635, or subsection 40B-4.3030, F.A.C. The permit is hereby in effect for the activity description below:

This permit authorizes the construction of an approximate 1,530-square foot workshop within the floodway of the Suwannee River in Gilchrist County. This project shall be constructed in a manner consistent with the application package submitted by Samantha Long on or before April 7, 2021 and in accordance with Chapter 40B-43010(1), F.A.C.

Pub. May 13, 2021

______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. – James Moore & Co – Zach Chalifour – Audit Presentation

4:30 p.m. – SUP 2021-03: A request by Concept Development Inc., as applicant and agent for, Norman M. Scoggins, Trustee, and Dawneeka Tousey, seeking a Special Use Permit to allow a 10,640 square feet commercial retail store in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category, with a land use classification as (COM-NBHD), “Neighborhood Commercial” as further defined by Policy I.3.2 of the Comprehensive Plan, and shown on the Future Land Use Map, on approximately 2.58 acres of land, more or less, as shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as SE SR 26/SE 70th Ave, and 6960 SE SR 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office Tax Parcel No. 10-10-16-0000-0001-0010 and 10-10-16-0000-0001-00000.

5:.00 p.m. – VAR 2021-04: A request by W. Jimmy McDuffie and Pamela McDuffie, as applicant and owner, seeking a Variance from the minimum lot size requirements under Section 2.06.04 of the Gilchrist County Land Development Code, to allow the parcel to be used for a single family residential purpose in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category as shown on the Future Land Use Map, on approximately 2.50 acres of land, more or less, as shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, and 2.39 acres of land, more or less, per survey, with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 3109 N US Hwy 129, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office Tax Parcel No. 13-08-14-0000-0011-0040.

5:15 p.m. – SP 2021-02: A request by Roy A. Smith, as owner and applicant, requesting Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval for a proposed Pole Barn for Septic Tank Business in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category, located on approximately 12.670 acres of land with location show by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser as 2169 NW 50th Street, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Tax Parcel Number 07-08-15-0000-0001-0000.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. May 13, 2021

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Amended Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 4:45 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2021-04

A request by Hudson Food Stores, Inc., as owner, and Whitney Smith, as applicant and agent, requesting Amended Site and Development Plan approval to add a 2400 square feet shop building, and a separate 12 feet by 36 feet office and work area building, to be used for heavy truck and auto repair, tire repair and sales and service, at an existing convenience store and self-service fuel dispensing business, under Neighborhood Commercial Uses as defined by Policy I.3.2 of the Comprehensive Plan in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category, located on approximately 7.360 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser as 3970 NE CR 340, High Springs, Gilchrist County, Florida 32643. Tax Parcel Number: 07-08-16-0000-0001-0035.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish May 13, 2021

_______________