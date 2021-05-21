May 21, 2021 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2021-CP-00010

IN RE: ESTATE OF LULA DARLENE WESLEY,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LULA DARLENE WESLEY, deceased, whose date of death was February 14, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (THIRTY) 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 13, 2021.

Attorney for Petitioner:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Holly M. Bussard

8220 SE CR 337

Trenton, FL 22693

Pub. May 13 and 20, 2021

___________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION TO BID

GILCHRIST COUNTY

Gilchrist County Jail

9239 US- 129 , Trenton, Florida 32693

You are invited to submit for prequalification approval to bid on a General Contract for New Gilchrist County Jail. The project location is 9239 US-129, Trenton, Florida 32693. Project solicitation is a two-part process: Part 1: submit qualifications for short listing to four (4) qualified project specific General Contractors; Part 2: Bidding process of documents by four selected qualified Contractors to select the lowest qualified bid. Lowest qualified bidder will be reviewed, scope of bid verified for completeness and bid converted to GMP to enter into Contract with Owner.

A non-mandatory Pre-Qualification Conference will be held for General Contractors on June 8, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. EST at the County Commission Meeting Building, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. All questions at the Pre-Qualification Conference by General Contractors shall be distributed to all interested parties in attendance.

Gilchrist County will receive Pre-Qualification packages until 4:00 P.M. EST on June 28, 2021 at Weeks Building, Bobby Crosby, 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. Proposals shall be addressed to Bobby Crosby. Proposals after the time will not be accepted. Qualification proposals will be accepted and reviewed the following week by the established jail committee to select four firms to bid project which is Part 2 in process noted above.

The Architect for the above noted project is:

Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, Inc.

2027 Thomasville Road

Tallahassee, Florida 32308

(850) 385-6153

Question pertaining to this qualification submittal may be addressed to Will Rutherford at Architect’s Office. The Qualification Submission should include the following information:

1. Company Name, Company Location and brief history of Company.

2. Company Bonding limits for single project and aggregate.

3. Relevant Experience as related to County Jail facilities, Public Safety Centers or Hardened facilities.

4. Organizational chart of proposed team with brief resumes planned to manage Gilchrist County Jail.

5. Provide a brief summary of (3) three previous similar projects including cost, type of structure, Change Orders, time to construct facility and any other interesting information proposer wishes to share.

6. Provide a brief narrative of what is the logistical time line of events (scope of work) which will make this project successful.

7. In your opinion, what will be the most challenging task or tasks from your perspective to complete this project.

8. Gilchrist County is sensitive to local effort. How do you plan to involve local qualified business.

All interested parties may obtain copies of the Floor Plan from the Architect’s office for Part 1. The successful parties selected to participate in Part 2 will be provided digital Construction Documents for bidding. Interested parties should contact Clemons, Rutherford and Associates at (850)385-6153 to make arrangements to receive a plan.

Please note: This process has no cost reimbursement from Gilchrist County to proposers.

Gilchrist County reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all proposals.

Publish May 20 and 27, 2021

_______________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a Board Meeting on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at the Lafayette County Public Library, in Mayo, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (386) 294-1600 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Publish May 20, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A RESOLUTION

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A RESOLUTION VACATING, ABANDONING, DISCONTINUING, AND CLOSING A PUBLIC ROADWAY KNOWN AS HANKINS STREET, FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF ADAMS STREET TO THE WEST RIGHT OF WAYLINE OF HOUGH STREET; AND FROM THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HOUGH STREET TO THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF CRAWFORD STREET; (NOT TO BLOCK THE INTERSECTIONS OF ADAMS STREET AND HANKINS STREET OR HOUGH STREET AND HANKINS STREET, OR CRAWFORD STREET AND HANKINS STREET), ALL LYING AND BEING IN KUSHMER ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF BELL, A SUBDIVISION IN SECTTON 30, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE I5 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE PUBLTC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 13, 2021 the Town Council of the Town of Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida adopted a Resolution vacating, abandoning, discontinuing, and closing a portion of a public roadway being more particularly described in the Resolution. Said Resolution is as follows:

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-01

A RESOLUTION OF THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF BELL, FLORIDA, TO VACATE, ABANDON, DISCONTINUE, AND CLOSE A PORTION OF A PUBLIC ROADWAY KNOWN AS HANKINS STREET, FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF ADAMS STREET TO THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HOUGH STREET; AND FROM THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HOUGH STREET TO THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF CRAWFORD STREET; (NOT TO BLOCK THE INTERSECTIONS OF ADAMS STREET AND HANKINS STREET OR HOUGH STREET AND HANKINS STREET, OR CRAWFORD STREET AND HANKINS STREET), ALL LYING AND BEING IN KUSHMER ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF BELL, A SUBDIVISION IN SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

WHREAS, the Town Council of the Town of Bell, Florida, have of their own motion petition to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as Hankins Street, from the intersection of the East right of way line of Adams Street to the West right of way line of Hough Street; and from the East right of way line of Hough Street to the West right of way line of Crawford Street; (not to block the intersections of Adams Street and Hankins Street or Hough Street and Hankins Street, or Crawford Stret and Hankins Street), all lying and being in Kushmer Addition to the Town of Bell, a subdivision in Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 15 East, Gilchrist County, Florida; and

WHEREAS, the Town Council of the Town of Bell, Florida has published a Notice of Hearing on the Petition one time at least two weeks prior to public hearing as required by law; and

WHEREAS, the Town Council of the Town of Bell, Florida has heard all interested parties at the hearing as scheduled, and has determined that no adjoining lot owners or real property owners will be deprived of access to their property by closing said street and that the street is not necessary for public traffic or public utilities; and

WHEREAS, this Council has agreed that this certain roadway and portions of the roadways should be discontinued and vacated as requested in the Petition.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF BELL, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, THAT:

l. The Petition to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as Hankins Street, from the intersection of the East right of way line of Adams Street to the West right of way line of Hough Street and from the East right of way line of Hough Street to the West right of way line of Crawford Street; (not to block the intersections of Adams Street and Hankins Street or Hough Street and Hankins Street, or Crawford Street and Hankins Street), all lying and being in Kushmer Addition to the Town of Bell, a subdivision in Section 30, Township 8 South, Range l5 East, Gilchrist County, Florida is hereby granted.

2. The land consisting of a portion of a public roadway known as Hankins Street, from the intersection of the East right of way line of Adams Street to the West right of way line of Hough Street; and from the East right of way line of Hough Street to the West right of way line of Crawford Street; (not to block the intersections of Adams Street and Hankins Street or Hough Street and Hankins Street, or Crawford Street and Hankins Street), all lying and being in Kushmer Addition to the Town of Bell, a subdivision in Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 15 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, is hereby vacated, abandoned, discontinued, and closed. The title to the said parcel of land shall vest in the respective abutting fee owners according to law in accordance with Section 336. 12, Florida Statutes, subject to any existing public utility easements for electrical, telephone, gas transmission or other public utilities or private easements previously granted.

3. A certified copy of this resolution shall be recorded in the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida by the Clerk of the Circuit Court, to show that the interest of the public and that of the Town of Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida, has by this resolution been vacated, abandoned, discontinued, closed, renounced and disclaimed and its interest in the roadway known as Hankins Street, from the intersection of the East right of way line of Adams Street to the West right of way line of Hough Street; and from the East right of way line of Hough Street to the West right of way line of Crawford Street; (not to block the intersections of Adams Street and Hankins Street or Hough Street and Hankins Street, or Crawford Street and Hankins Street), all lying and being in Kushmer Addition to the Town of Bell, a subdivision in Section 30, Township 8 South, Range l5 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, has been abandoned and vacated. An appropriate notation shall also be made on the Official recorded plat filed with the Clerk of Gilchrist County, Florida showing that this road has been vacated.

DULY RESOLVED by the Town Council of the Town of Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida this l3th day of May, 202l.

THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF BELL, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Derek Sanders,

President of Town Council

Elizabeth Estes, Mayor

ATTEST:

Michelle Rose, Clerk

Publish May 20, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A RESOLUTION

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A RESOLUTION VACATING, ABANDONING, DISCONTINUING, AND CLOSING A PUBLIC ROADWAY

KNOWN AS JONES STREET FROM THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF BRYANT AVENUE (SHOWN AS BRYANT AVENUE ON MAP OF TOWN OF BELL AND BY THE GILCHRIST COUNTY PROPERTY APPRAISER’S OFFICE, BUT SOMETIMES REFERRED TO AS BRYANT STREET) RUNNING SOUTHEASTERLY TO POWERS AVENUE OR THE, NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY OWNED BY THE TOWN OF BELL, FLORIDA, LYING EAST OF U.S. HIGHWAY NUMBER 129, ALL LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF BELL, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 13, 2021 the Town Council of the Town of Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida adopted a Resolution vacating, abandoning, discontinuing, and closing a portion of a public roadway being more particularly described in the Resolution. Said Resolution is as follows:

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-02

A RESOLUTION OF THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF BELL, FLORIDA, TO VACATE, ABANDON, DISCONTINUE, AND CLOSE A PORTION OF A PUBLIC

ROADWAY KNOWN AS JONES STREET FROM THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF BRYANT AVENUE (SHOWN AS BRYANT AVENUE ON MAP OF TOWN OF BELL AND BY THE GILCHRIST COUNTY PROPERTY APPRAISER’S OFFICE, BUT SOMETIMES REFERRED TO AS BRYANT STREET) RUNNING SOUTHEASTERLY TO POWERS AVENUE OR THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY OWNED BY THE TOWN OF BELL, FLORIDA, LYING EAST OF U.S. HIGHWAY NUMBER 129, ALL LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF BELL, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

WHEREAS, the Town Council of the Town of Bell, Florida, have of their own motion petitioned to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as Jones Street from the South right of way line of Bryant Avenue (shown as Bryant Avenue on map of Town of Bell and by the Gilchrist county Property Appraiser’s office, but sometimes referred to as Bryant Street) running Southeasterly to Powers Avenue or the North right of way line of that certain property owned by the Town of Bell, Florida, lying east of U.S. Highway Number l29, all lying and being in the Town of Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida; and

WHEREAS, the Town Council of the Town of Bell, Florida has published a Notice of Hearing on the Petition one time at least two weeks prior to public hearing as required by law; and

WHEREAS, the Town Council of the Town of Bell, Florida has heard all interested parties at the hearing as scheduled, and has determined that no adjoining lot owners or real property owners will be deprived access to their property by closing said street and that the street is not necessary for public traffic or public utilities: and

WHEREAS, this Council has agreed that this certain roadway and portions of the roadways should be discontinued and vacated as requested in the Petition.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF BELL, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, THAT:

1. The Petition to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as Jones Street from the South right of way line of Bryant Avenue (shown as Bryant Avenue on map of Town of Bell and by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, but sometimes referred to as Bryant Street) running Southeasterly to Powers Avenue or the North right of way line of that certain property owned by the Town of Bell, Florida, lying east of U.S. Highway Number 129, all lying and being in the Town of Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida, is hereby granted.

2. The land consisting of a portion of a public roadway known as Jones Street from the South right of way line of Bryant Avenue (shown as Bryant Avenue on map of Town of Bell and by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, but sometimes referred to as Bryant Street) running Southeasterly to Powers Avenue or the North right of way line of that certain property owned by the Town of Bell, Florida, lying east of U.S. Highway Number 129, all lying and being in the Town of Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida, is hereby vacated, abandoned, discontinued, and closed. The title to the said parcel of land shall vest in the respective abutting fee owners according to law in accordance with Section 336.12, Florida Statutes, subject to any existing public utility easements for electrical, telephone, gas transmission or other public utilities or private easements previously granted.

3. A certified copy of this resolution shall be recorded in the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida by the Clerk of the Circuit Court, to show that the interest of the public and that of the Town of Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida, has by this resolution been vacated, abandoned, discontinued, closed, renounced and disclaimed and its interest in the roadway known as Jones Street from the South right of way line of Bryant Avenue (shown as Bryant Avenue on map of Town of Bell and by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, but sometimes referred to as Bryant Street) running Southeasterly to Powers Avenue or the North right of way line of that certain property owned by the Town of Bell, Florida, lying east of U.S. Highway Number 129, all lying and being in the Town of Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida, has been abandoned and vacated. An appropriate notation shall also be made by the Gilchrist County Clerk on the Official map or plat of the Town of Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida, that is filed in the Office of the Clerk of Gilchrist County, showing that this road has been vacated.

DULY RESOLVED by the Town Council of the Town of Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida this l3th day of May, 2021.

THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF BELL, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Derek Sanders,

President of Town Council

Elizabeth Estes, Mayor

Michelle Rose, Clerk

Publish May 20, 2021

_______________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 1J4GW48S42C124200; Year: 2002; Make: JEEP; Model: Grand Cherokee* will be sold at Public Auction June 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352)493-1818.

Publish May 20, 2021

_____________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle - VIN: JM1BL1SF4A1105630; Year: 2010; Make: MAZD; Model: Mazda3* will be sold at Public Auction June 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352)493-1818.

Publish May 20, 2021

Tri-County Towing & Recovery Inc. 352-493-1818 Office 352-260-0850 Fax 352-672-8486 Cell

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, May 24, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, April 26, 2021

2. March Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Action Items

1. Chamber Christmas Event

2. Annexing Corner Lot into

SE Park

3. Welcome to Trenton Signs

4. Resolution 2021-02 – SRF Loan

Application

F. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish May 20, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc. will sell at public sale at auction the following vehicles to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 the Florida Statutes on 06/10/2021 at 10 A.M. *Sale will occur where vehicles are located*.

2004 Ford VIN#1FMYU931X4KB42748

At: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, Fl 32693

Any person(s) claiming any interests in above vehicle contact: Rainbow Title & Lien Inc, 954-920-6020.

*ALL AUCTIONS HELD WITH RESERVE* - some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC # AB-0001256

Publish May 20, 2021

____________________