May 27, 2021 Legals

STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE PERMIT

The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to Grassy Bell Dairy, Jan Henderson, Owner, 4951 NW 170th Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 to operate a concentrated animal feeding operation (SIC Code: 0241). This is an existing rotationally-grazed dairy with a maximum annual average mature cow population of 2324 (1829 lactating/pot/cripple and 495 and dry) and 16 bulls. Lactating cows are walked daily from the rotational grazing areas for milking/feeding. Dry cows may be grazed offsite on the 179-acre pasture. The dairy site encompasses approximately 834 acres. The facility is located at latitude 29° 41’ 12” N, longitude 82° 50’ 9” W, on 2301 SW 32nd Place, Bell, Florida 32619 in Gilchrist County. The Department has assigned permit file number FLA728004-004-IW4A to the proposed project.

The intent to issue and application file are available for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays, at the Department’s Northeast District Office, 8800 Baymeadows Way West, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256-7577, at phone number (904)256-1700.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

The Department will issue the permit unless a petition for an administrative hearing is timely filed under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., before the deadline for filing a petition. On the filing of a timely and sufficient petition, this action will not be final and effective until further order of the Department. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the hearing process may result in a modification of the agency action or even denial of the application.

Petition for Administrative Hearing

A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rules 28-106.201 and 28-106.301, F.A.C., a petition for an administrative hearing must contain the following information:

(a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known;

(b) The name, address, any e-mail address, any facsimile number, and telephone number of the petitioner, if the petitioner is not represented by an attorney or a qualified representative; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests will be affected by the agency determination;

(c) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the Department’s agency decision;

(d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate;

(e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action;

(f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action, including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and

(g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action.

The petition must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, or via electronic correspondence at Agency_Clerk@FloridaDEP.gov. Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing.

Time Period for Filing a Petition

Petitions filed by any persons other than the applicant, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 14 days of publication of the notice or within 14 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.

Extension of Time

Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, or via electronic correspondence at Agency_Clerk@FloridaDEP.gov, before the deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.

Mediation

Mediation is not available in this proceeding.

Publish May 27, 2021

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, a 2009 CHEVY IMPALA, VIN #2G1WT57N491168167 will be sold at Public Auction on JUNE 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-2387.

Publish May 27, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2021-05

A request by Justin Barron, as owner, and Ronald E. Parrish as applicant and agent, requesting Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval for use of an existing structure for a vehicle repair and welding shop, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category, located on approximately 19.09 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser as 3259 SW CR 341, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Tax Parcel Number: 21-09-14-0000-0001-0011.

Legal Description: The N ½ of the SE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida. LESS AND EXCEPT Right of Way for Highway C-341.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish May 27, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO: 21-2020-CC-000043

HEATHER R. STARLING,

Plaintiff,

-vs-

HOME AMERICA MORTGAGE, INC.,

Defendant.

_________________________/

SUMMONS

IMPORTANT

THE STATE OF FLORIDA:

TO EACH SHERIFF OF THE STATE: You are hereby commanded to serve this Summons and a copy of the Complaint or Petition in this lawsuit to the below-named Defendant:

MERS

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems INC

1901 East Vorhees Street Suite C

Danville IL 61834

Or

ANY PERSON CLAIMING INTEREST IN A 2001 WINN MOBILE HOME BEARING #’S 8D610395NA AND 8D610395NB.

DATED MAY 17, 2021 Todd Newton

Clerk of The Circuit Court

(SEAL) By JA PERRYMAN

AS DEPUTY CLERK

IMPORTANT

A lawsuit has been filed against you. You have twenty (20) calendar days after this Summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached Complaint with the Clerk of this Court at PO BOX 37 Trenton Florida 32693. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may thereafter be taken without further warning from the Court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book).

If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the Court you must also mail or take a copy of your written response to the “Plaintiff/Plaintiff’s Attorney” named below.

IMPORTANTE

Usted ha sido demandado legalmente. Tiene veinte (20) dias, contados a partir del recibo de esta notificacion, para contestar la demanda adjunta, por escrito, y presentarla ante este tribunal. Una llamada telefonica no lo protegera. Si usted desea que el tribunal considere su defensa, debe presentar su respuesta por escrito, incluyendo el numero del caso y los nombres de las partes interesadas. Si usted no contesta la demanda a tiempo, pudiese perder el caso y podria ser despojado de sus ingresos y propiedades, o privado de sus derechos, sin previo aviso del tribunal. Existen otros requisitos legales. Si lo desea, puede usted consultar a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a una de las oficinas de asistencia legal que aparecen en la guia telefonica.

Si desea responder a la demanda por su cuenta, al mismo tiempo en que presenta su respuesta ante el tribunal, debera usted enviar por correo o entregar una copia de su respuesta a la persona denominada abajo como “Plaintiff/Plaintiff’s Attorney” (Demandante o Abogado del Demandante).

IMPORTANT

Des poursuites judiciares ont ete entreprises contre vous. Vous avez vingt (20) jours consecutifs a partir de la date de l’assignation de cette citation pour deposer une reponse ecrite a la plainte ci-jointe aupres de ce tribunal. Un simple coup de telephone est insuffisant pour vous proteger. Vous etes obliges de deposer votre reponse ecrite, avec mention du numero de dossier ci-dessus et du nom des parties nommees ici, si vous souhaitez que le tribunal entende votre cause. Si vous ne deposez pas votre reponse ecrite dans le relai requis, vous risquez de perdre la cause ainsi que votre salaire, votre argent, et vos biens peuvent etre saisis par la suite, sans aucun preavis ulterieur du tribunal. Il y a d’autres obligations juridiques et vous pouvez requerir les services immediats d’un avocat. Si vous ne connaissez pas d’avocat, vous pourriez telephoner a un service de reference d’avocats ou a un bureau d’assistance juridique (figurant a l’annuaire de telephones).

Si vous choisissez de deposer vous-meme une reponse ecrite, il vous faudra egalement, en meme temps que cette formalite, faire parvenir ou expedier une copie de votre reponse ecrite au “Plaintiff/Plaintiff’s Attorney” (Plaignant ou a son avocat) nomme ci-dessous.

Lindsey B. Lander, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

330 SW 1st Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

llanderlaw@gmail.com

Pub. May 27 and June 3, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21000015CPAXMX

IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT J. GRADY,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Robert J. Grady, deceased, whose date of death was 12/23/2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, File No. 21000015CPAXMX, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons, having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS May 27, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative Bruce A. McDonald

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 263311

Suite B, PMB # 137

707 E. Cervantes St.

Pensacola, FL 32501-3286

850-776-5834

bamcdonald@pensacolalaw.com

mmstoner@pensacolalaw.com Personal Representative

Robert Grady

5 Oak Leaf Drive

Waretown, NJ 08758

Pub. May 27 and June 3, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION TO BID

GILCHRIST COUNTY

Gilchrist County Jail

9239 US- 129 , Trenton, Florida 32693

You are invited to submit for prequalification approval to bid on a General Contract for New Gilchrist County Jail. The project location is 9239 US-129, Trenton, Florida 32693. Project solicitation is a two-part process: Part 1: submit qualifications for short listing to four (4) qualified project specific General Contractors; Part 2: Bidding process of documents by four selected qualified Contractors to select the lowest qualified bid. Lowest qualified bidder will be reviewed, scope of bid verified for completeness and bid converted to GMP to enter into Contract with Owner.

A non-mandatory Pre-Qualification Conference will be held for General Contractors on June 8, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. EST at the County Commission Meeting Building, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. All questions at the Pre-Qualification Conference by General Contractors shall be distributed to all interested parties in attendance.

Gilchrist County will receive Pre-Qualification packages until 4:00 P.M. EST on June 28, 2021 at Weeks Building, Bobby Crosby, 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. Proposals shall be addressed to Bobby Crosby. Proposals after the time will not be accepted. Qualification proposals will be accepted and reviewed the following week by the established jail committee to select four firms to bid project which is Part 2 in process noted above.

The Architect for the above noted project is:

Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, Inc.

2027 Thomasville Road

Tallahassee, Florida 32308

(850) 385-6153

Question pertaining to this qualification submittal may be addressed to Will Rutherford at Architect’s Office. The Qualification Submission should include the following information:

1. Company Name, Company Location and brief history of Company.

2. Company Bonding limits for single project and aggregate.

3. Relevant Experience as related to County Jail facilities, Public Safety Centers or Hardened facilities.

4. Organizational chart of proposed team with brief resumes planned to manage Gilchrist County Jail.

5. Provide a brief summary of (3) three previous similar projects including cost, type of structure, Change Orders, time to construct facility and any other interesting information proposer wishes to share.

6. Provide a brief narrative of what is the logistical time line of events (scope of work) which will make this project successful.

7. In your opinion, what will be the most challenging task or tasks from your perspective to complete this project.

8. Gilchrist County is sensitive to local effort. How do you plan to involve local qualified business.

All interested parties may obtain copies of the Floor Plan from the Architect’s office for Part 1. The successful parties selected to participate in Part 2 will be provided digital Construction Documents for bidding. Interested parties should contact Clemons, Rutherford and Associates at (850)385-6153 to make arrangements to receive a plan.

Please note: This process has no cost reimbursement from Gilchrist County to proposers.

Gilchrist County reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all proposals.

Publish May 20 and 27, 2021

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of PUPS IN THE PINES located at 4249 NW 37th Court, in the County of Gilchrist, in the City of Bell, FL 32619 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 27th day of May 2021.

Signed: Delores Williams, Owner.

Pub. May 27, 2021

