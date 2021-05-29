May 27, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Ramona “Mona” T. Angelo

Ramona Thelma Angelo, after a very sudden illness, peacefully passed on to Heaven on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. She was surrounded by her loved ones at Tri-County Hospice Center in Chiefland.

She was born on December 13, 1955 in Jacksonville, FL to parents Tony Angelo and Lathelia Curry Langdale, She grew up in Gainesville, FL where she attended Gainesville High School.

Ramona worked many different jobs, including the Coca-Cola Bottling Plant. She later moved to the Lake City/Branford area and would become the Head Supervisor of Housekeeping at both Lake City Medical Hospital and Avalon Health Care for a total of almost 20 years. She became disabled and moved to Gilchrist County about 17 years ago, where she would then just enjoy spending her time with family and friends. Most importantly she absolutely loved and fully embraced her role of becoming a grandmother and she would often say “that is when I truly started living and loving life.” That is also when she would become known to many other children as “Granny” and she most definitely thrived on that and anything to do with her grand babies. She also had an incredible love and passion for the water. Whether it was just sitting on the river bank throwing her fishing line in, always trying to catch that big one, or her jumping in and going swimming at either the springs, the lake or the beach. She was always up for an adventure, but especially anywhere around the water.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents; her sister, Linda Hodge; nieces, Brenda Sue Pate and Carol Hodge; great nephew, Michael Edwards; as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that she truly loved.

She leaves behind her two loving daughters, Regina Martin (Michael) of Bell and Jennifer Angelo (John) of Ocala, FL; her absolute greatest joys in life... her grandchildren, Dylan, Mackenzie, Ethan, and MJ Martin of Bell, JJ and Jayce Michael Stewart of Ocala; her sister, Leta Angelo of Archer; her uncle, Aaron Curry of GA and best friend, Ellen Martin of Bell; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and all of her “other” grand babies that she most certainly loved and cherished as if they were her very own.

She will truly be missed, but we all look forward to one day seeing her again on that beautiful Heavenly shore where we know she will finally be walking once again and waiting with a fishing pole in hand, ready for us to join her.

Her family would like to invite family, friends and loved ones to join us for a “Celebration of Life” Service and a meal on Saturday May 29, 2021 a 2:00 p.m. It will be held at the Bell Community Center, 1219 N Main St. Bell, FL.

If anyone would like to bring a covered dish to share, please feel free to do so or just come and honor her beautiful life with us and maybe even share a memory you have of her.

_______________

Matthew Alan Gay

Matthew Alan Gay, age 34, of Trenton, passed away at his home on May 16, 2021.

Matthew was born on April 25, 1987 to Danny and Arlena Gay. He lived his entire life in Trenton and was a 2005 graduate of Trenton High School.

Matthew enjoyed working for his father in their lawncare company. Outside of work, he loved kayaking, fishing, and especially gaming. Above all, he was a family man. He loved spending time with his parents and his nieces and nephews. Matthew prided himself on being the best uncle. He believed in Jesus Christ and was a member of the Trenton Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Danny and Arlena Gay of Trenton; his brothers, Mike (Marizena) Fisher of Apopka, FL, Daniel (Hamidah) Gay of Johnson City, TN, and Timothy Gay of Trenton; nieces and nephews, Malena, Makayla, Miles, Matthew, Ivana, Emily, Joshua, Colby, and Lilleigh; his great niece and nephew, Liam and Lacey; numerous extended family also survive.

A funeral to honor Matthew’s life was held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Trenton Church of Christ. His service was officiated by Everett Heaton, Preacher at Trenton Church of Christ.

Arrangements were under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

James Francis Koltz, Sr.

Mr. James Francis Koltz, Sr., age 93, of Trenton, passed away peacefully in May 2021 at his home, surrounded by family.

He was born on September 21, 1927 in Follansbee, WV to John and Alta Thompson Koltz. While in the 10th grade, World War II was underway, and Mr. Koltz was drafted to serve in the United States Army. After his two years, he decided to stay in the military and would serve our country for the next 40 years. His extensive military service included Army, Navy, Air Force, and National Guard. He retired as a Staff Sergeant with the Army. After the service, he began a career with the Department of Corrections that eventually brought him to Gilchrist County over 50 years ago. He never lost his patriotic passion and was an active member of the VFW and American Legion. Mr. Koltz was a member of Suwanee River Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his former wives, Barbara Snyder and Eula Koltz Susi; siblings, Madeline England, Carolann Rogers, George Koltz and John Koltz; and longtime companion, Bobbie Lord.

Mr. Koltz is survived by his children, Charlene (Steve) Moore of Wellsburg, WV, Michael (Barbara) Koltz of Jacksonville, James Francis Kolts, Jr. of Jacksonville, Ronald William (Jean) Koltz of Trenton, Crystal Green of Jacksonville, Madonna (Steve) Homer of St. Petersburg, Jeffery Shawn (Melissa) Koltz of Tallahassee; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Nametta, Rosemary, Rita, and Paul; and Bobbie’s daughter, Terra Lord, her children and grandchildren.

A funeral to honor Mr. Koltz was held on Monday, May 24, at the Watson-Milton Funeral Home Chapel. His interment followed at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Card of Thanks

We were so blessed by the community at the passing of our beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt. The outpouring of love, through cards, food, flowers, phone calls, posts, and attending the service touched our hearts. We also appreciate the donations in Linda’s memory to The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County. Most of all, we thank you for all your prayers and love during her short illness and passing. Your expressions of sympathy have comforted us all during this difficult loss.

The family of Linda Lancaster Parrish, Allan and Doug, Howell and Sheree, Deen and Lena and Family, Trip and Leah and Family.

_____________________________